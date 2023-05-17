Haley Cavinder Calls Out The Catcalling Creeps In Miami

Videos by OutKick

Haley Cavinder — one half of the elite Cavinder Twins duo — is DONE with horny, sometimes married guys catcalling her on her morning stroll.

Cavinder took to Instagram Wednesday to call out all the scums out there driving by with a little something on their mind, saying she’s “fed up” with the nonsense.

“I just need to address this because this has happened way too much,” Cavinder said. “So I’m currently walking … I just don’t understand why males think it’s OK to make females feel uncomfortable.

“If you’re going to sit there and catcall and say whatever you think you want to a female, for what? Why do you think you have that authority?

“I’m literally so fed up with it. Some of these men have wedding rings on … they’re saluting. I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’”

Haley Cavinder calls out the horny freaks

Hey, creepy guy in the Honda Civic — back the hell off. Haley Cavinder may be a dynamic social media influencer, but she ain’t a piece of meat. Enough is enough, pal.

“It’s embarrassing,” Haley continued in the post, which was shared to the Instagram story on the duo’s joint account, “I will look at them and be like, ‘What are you doing?’ I’m so done with it.

“Anyway, I just want all my girls to stay safe out there when you’re walking and never let males feel like they have this sense of authority over you. It’s disturbing. Sometimes I’m like, how? Wow.”

It’s been an electric year for the Cavinder twins, complete with a transfer to Miami, Elite 8 run last month, and a graduation a few weeks ago.

They opted to forgo their final year of college eligibility so they could move on to bigger and better things, including a possible WWE stint.

Essentially, the famous duo wanted to get out of the college umbrella and start making that BAG. Can’t blame them, either.

Gotta strike when the iron’s hot, and it’s burning right now.

Just maybe stop catcalling them on the streets, weirdos. Is that too much to ask?