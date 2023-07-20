Hailey Van Lith Continues Her Roll, Showcases WNBA All-Star Game Outfit

Videos by OutKick

Hailey Van Lith continues to draw eyeballs during the offseason.

The former Louisville basketball star transferred to LSU this offseason, and has been on a big run over since.

Van Lith, who is one of the best guards in women’s college basketball, went viral with a trip to Italy and she also put on a show at the WNBA All-Star game this past weekend.

Hailey Van Lith is one of the best women’s basketball players at the college level. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The new LSU guard showcased the experience in a new TikTok video shared Wednesday night, and it looks like Van Lith’s summer of domination won’t be slowing up at any point soon.

@haileyvanlith POV: BTS at All-Star Weekend with @AT&T and @Just Women’s Sports shot on the Google Pixel 📸 ♬ original sound – HVL

Van Lith really caught a lot of attention during the women’s March Madness tourney. Most casual sports fans had no idea who she was.

It’s just a fact. Her name ID wasn’t huge, even in the world of basketball. Despite averaging 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds a game and 3.2 assists a game during the 2022-23 season, she was still a pretty unknown commodity. That’s no longer the case.

Thanks to some drama in the NCAA Tournament, her transfer to LSU and then her summer of domination, Hailey Van Lith has been on a roll.

Hailey Van Lith is a rising star in the basketball world. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for adidas Basketball )

Is Van Lith bound to be a big star?

It certainly does seem like Hailey Van Lith has crossed threshold of being mostly unknown to at least being known among college basketball fans.

She currently sports 875,000 followers on Instagram and another 213,000 on TikTok. Not bad at all. The fact she’s now with the defending national champions will only give her a larger platform.

It certainly does seem like Van Lith might just be scratching the surface of her fame.

Hailey Van Lith transferred from Louisville to LSU. (Photo by Brenton Ho/NBAE via Getty Images)

Her status will be sent into the atmosphere if she’s able to win a ring with LSU. At this point, that’s definitely the expectation.