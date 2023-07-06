Videos by OutKick

LSU basketball player Hailey Van Lith seems to be enjoying vacation in Italy.

Van Lith transferred to the Tigers after this past season following a very successful tenure with the Louisville Cardinals.

She’s one of the biggest names in women’s college basketball, and she’s now ring chasing with the defending national champs. Van Lith certainly has plenty of time to put up more numbers with two years of eligibility remaining and plenty of talent around her at Kim Mulkey’s program.

Hailey Van Lith goes viral on vacation in Italy.

However, you can’t spend all your time busy playing basketball. The young women’s basketball star is in Italy getting after it in her downtime, and that includes rocking a bikini while soaking up some water and sunshine.

Swipe through her viral post below to see what Van Lith is up to while in Europe.

Van Lith is making a name for herself.

The average sports fan had no idea who Hailey Van Lith was just six short months ago. She put up big numbers at Louisville, but it’s very hard to make a name for yourself playing women’s basketball.

That’s not a knock on women basketball players. It’s just true. The sport has a lot less visibility when compared to men’s basketball.

However, Van Lith has done a very nice job dominating on the court and off it. She averaged just under 20 points per game last season at Louisville and has built a very solid brand off the court.

She currently rocks nearly 850,000 Instagram followers. As we all know, having a huge social media following is the best way to print NIL cash.

Just ask Olivia Dunne how well it can work out. Obviously, Hailey Van Lith isn’t in the same zip code as Dunne when it comes to fame, but she’s quickly building a much bigger name for herself.

Hailey Van Lith still might not be a major name among your casual sports fans, but she’s climbing that mountain. Crushing vacation in Italy is certainly bound to help. At the very least, it helps the LSU baller create some viral content.