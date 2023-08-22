Videos by OutKick

Hailey Van Lith has officially arrived in Baton Rouge. The newest member of the reigning national champion LSU women’s basketball team was on campus Monday after an eventful summer.

🚨 HVL has arrived 🚨 pic.twitter.com/saAoiZ4hFB — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) August 21, 2023

Van Lith, a fourth-year player with two years of eligibility remaining, spent her first three seasons at Louisville and averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while in Kentucky. Her 2022/23 stat line was the most impressive with nearly 20 points per game and she helped lead the Cardinals to two Elite Eights and a Final Four.

And then she hit the transfer portal, took a visit to Louisiana, and joined the already-loaded Tigers roster. Van Lith’s decision raised some questions regarding the timeline of the process, but she is locked and loaded to play alongside Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson.

The First Official Team Meeting

Setting Championship Expectations pic.twitter.com/Go9FIxHiHO — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) August 21, 2023

The new era has officially begun.

The 21-year-old’s arrival in the Boot comes after an eventful summer both on and off of the court. Van Lith went on vacation to Italy, pulled up to the WNBA All-Star game, and represented the United States en route to a gold medal at the FIBA 3X3 World Cup.

Most recently, Van Lith was in Quebec for the 3X3 Women’s Series. Her pregame preparation is intense.

This Cameron Brink video of Hailey Van Lith is hilarious pic.twitter.com/SKFg4dzB4x — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) August 20, 2023

Although the United States fell one win short of gold, Van Lith was up to her usual tricks and made defenders disappear. She’s nasty.

Prior to the first game of the tournament, Van Lith made a big life move.

Hailey Van Lith gave her life to God.

Van Lith is a woman of faith. Her Instagram bio references 1 Peter 5:6, which says, “Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time.”

She has talked about how the Lord helps to motivate her in the past.

Van Lith took another big step in her faith before traveling north to Canada and got baptized, which she called the “best day of her life.”

The Tigers will return to the court for their first game of the season on Nov. 17. Van Lith, in her first season with LSU, will continue to use her platform to serve Jesus.