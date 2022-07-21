‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury Offers To Fight Anthony Joshua For Free

The one and only “Gypsy King” of boxing, Tyson Fury, knows the fans want to see him face off against British pugilist Anthony Joshua. So he’s requesting that promoters go carte blanche with the event, literally.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) went to his Instagram and declared that he’ll sign on to a bout against Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) if everything about it is free.

From tickets for attending fans, to each boxer’s expected purse at the end of the fight, Tyson stated he would sign off on it immediately if Joshua were to agree to that deal.

“That’s how the fight happens, I’ll sign the contract today,” Fury declared on his social media page.

Tyson Fury insisting that he’s willing to come out of retirement and fight Anthony Joshua for free…



“The fight’s got to be for free. Free-to-air television and all tickets go for free. No money is to be made out of this British historic fight if it happens. There’s the terms, I’m in the driving seat, take it or effing leave it. The ball is in your court, guys. … Either way, I don’t give a damn.”

Tyson has sounded off on his demands to fight Joshua at no expense, serving as a subtle jab to “Mr. Businessman.”

“Mr. Businessman, he’s not a fighting man,” Tyson previously said to the media. “I swear to God I hope he wins the fight against [Oleksandr] Usyk so I can come out of retirement and fight him for free.

“However, the terms are this: I want it at Wembley Stadium, I want it free to enter and I want it free-to-air television in this country.”

As relayed by ESPN‘s Mike Coppinger, Joshua went on to lose his three heavyweight titles to Usyk. As Joshua staggered against Usyk, Fury’s stock in boxing soared following an eleventh-round victory over Deontay Wilder back in October 2021.

Realistically, Tyson has some money in mind to pry him out of retirement; having last fought and defeated Dillian Whyte via TKO back in April and calling it quits from there. And it’s worth noting that throughout the rumors of a Tyson vs. Joshua match the Gypsy King has stated that a nine-figure payday could get conversations progressing.

