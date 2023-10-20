Gymnast Simon Biles Using Packers Home Game To Meet Taylor Swift

Videos by OutKick

Don’t forget athletes among super Taylor Swift fans, and count decorated gymnast Simone Biles as a registered “Swiftie.”

Biles married Green Bay Packers defensive back Jonathan Owens. Through this connection to the NFL, Biles hopes to one day meet the pop idol.

ANTWERP, BELGIUM – October 04: Simone Biles of the United States reacts after performing her floor routine to clinch the gold medal for her team during the Women’s Team Final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships-Antwerp 2023 at the Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 4th, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Simone Biles x Taylor Swift?

Appearing on “Today,” Biles shared her plot to cross paths with Taylor Swift when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Packers on December 3 (Week 13).

Everyone’s rushing to touch the hem of Taylor Swift.

“I actually will be going to that game!” Biles told the “Today” host, who asked if the gymnast was a fan of Swift through their common bond with the NFL. When asked if she’ll approach Swift, Biles agreed out of pure fandom.

Biles is dating Owens, and as a refresher, Taylor Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 15: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leaving SNL after-party in New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Is Biles set for a chance encounter with T-Swift? The odds aren’t favorable.

Week 13’s matchup between the Packers and Chiefs is at Lambeau, and Taylor typically watches home games in Kansas City, not so much with away games.

Biles has to be praying that her wildest dreams come true and Swift appears in Wisconsin. Given their raging romance and constant hangouts, the “Traylor” talk is only getting hotter.

The game in December also lands near Taylor Swift’s tour in South America. Kelce is already rumored to be in attendance for a show in Argentina or Brazil.

On Wednesday, news broke of Kelce signing off on a $6 million mansion. The 34-year-old NFLer hoped to vamp up his home security to spend more time with Taylor.

“Mr. Pfizer” could be the one to break Taylor’s unfortunate run of relationships.