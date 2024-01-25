Guy Wins Mini Fridge At NHL Game, Carries It Around Like The Stanley Cup Probably To Celebrate The Start Of His New Life As A Mini Fridge Guy

Videos by OutKick

A dude at an Edmonton Oilers game on Tuesday night had a lot to celebrate, not the least of which was his brand-spankin’-new mini fridge which he carried around the concourse like it was Lord Stanley’s Cup.

The Oilers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets which was the team’s 14th consecutive win. So, you can imagine a lot of fans were pretty excited.

However, none more so than our hero. There must have been some giveaway where the grand prize was a mini fridge, the kind that you can fit under a counter or find in a hotel room full of $8 bottles of water.

He could be seen cruising the Rogers Place concourse with fellow fans celebrating consecutive win No. 14 and hoisting that fridge like Wayne Gretzky in the mid-’80s.

THIS MAN WON A FRIDGE AND WAS WALKING AROUND HOLDING IT LIKE THE *** AND EVERYONE IS PATTING IT YELLING 14 WINS OILERS FANS I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/8c2emWrZIJ — Kennedy (@kennedystrash) January 24, 2024

Like I said, the Oilers are white hot right now, but I don’t think that’s the only reason this guy was so fired up. No, I think that guy realizes that he is the proud owner of one of the world’s great ancillary appliances.

Does one need a fridge like that? Of course not, but once you get one, your life will never be the same.

Mini fridge filled with water and a bottle of what looks like beer, but could just as easily be urine. (Getty Images)

You Don’t Choose Mini Fridge Life, It Chooses You, As It Did For That Oilers Fan

I moved into a new apartment last year. One of my favorite things about it is that it came with what they called in the brochure a “wine fridge.” It’s exactly what that proud fella is carrying around in that video. A small fridge with a glass door on the front that sits right under the counter.

The name “wine fridge” is misleading. One year of living the mini fridge life, and I don’t think wine has ever been in mine. That isn’t to say I don’t enjoy a nice, robust cabernet sauvignon, I do, but we all know you don’t pop that in the fridge.

No, I use mine for all other beverages. Specifically canned ones: your beers, your sodas, your seltzers (both alcoholic and non). I like it this way so that if a guest comes over I can just give them carte blanche to root through the mini fridge. I don’t need people digging through my main fridge. It just feels invasive. I don’t need people judging what I’ve got in there.

Not having to wade through a primary fridge of leftovers and the dog’s ear medicine in search of a brewski is huge. Now, if I go to someone’s house and they keep everything in one fridge it feels weird. Seeing a beer in the main fridge between a bottle of ketchup and a carton of eggs is like a Twilight Zone episode to me.

But let me tell you, I wouldn’t have it any other way. And that is why I think that guy is so pumped and hoisting that mini fridge.

…actually, on second thought, he might just be pumped about the win streak.

