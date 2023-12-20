Guy Fieri Says His Kids Won’t Get A Dime Of His Fortune Unless They Get Through Grad School

Videos by OutKick

Guy Fieri is taking a page out of the Shaq school of parenting and has declared that he won’t be giving his sons a dime of his Flavortown fortune unless they get through grad school.

He’s even willing to die broke if he has to.

The culinary wiz behind culinary innovations Donkey sauce (which is delicious) and an appetizer sampler served on a Ferris wheel (because why the f–k not?) revealed his plans for his money in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Fieri started by invoking the name of NBA Great and the face of Papa Johns’ Shaqeroni pizza, Shaquille O’Neal, and his philosophy for raising kids while sitting on a boatload of cash.

“Shaq said it best,” Fieri said, which is always a great way to start a sentence. “Shaq said, ‘If you want this cheese, you got to get to two degrees.”

This isn’t new for Fieri, because it is similar to what his father always told him.

“I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me,” Fieri said. “My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral.'”

Celebrity chef and duly elected mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri chats with Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top fame. One is known for “Cheap Sunglasses” while the other is known for wearing them on the back of his head. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Fieri Is The Latest HoppingTo Hop On Trend Aimed At Getting Gen Z Kids To Do Something

That’s coming from a guy who has made millions. Can you imagine Guy Fieri giving away his fortune? Or, better yet, trying to burn through his fortune? It’d be like Brewster’s Millions. Just him snapping up every pair of sunglasses, Camaro, and shirt with flames on them that he can find.

That’d be awesome.

We’re starting to hear this more and more from rich celebrity parents. It’s a good thing given the ways of Gen Z. With the notable exception of Sydney Sweeney, that generation is not known for its go-getting attitude toward anything. Well, aside from being offended. That would especially be true if a kid thought they were set for life.

So, saying “Nope, go out and try to make your own money,” is a smart idea. In fact, per Daily Mail, one of Fieri’s sons is already pursuing a master’s degree in business at the University of Miami.

Clearly, he got the message.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle