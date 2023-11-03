Gustav Nyquist Casually Picks Up His Teeth Off The Ice, Proves Yet Again That Hockey Players Are A Different Breed

Videos by OutKick

Hockey players, especially those at the NHL level, are just flat-out different. We’re talking about men gliding on ice with razor blades on the bottom of their feet and with a weapon in one hand chasing around a puck harder than a brick. Every now and again we get a gruesome reminder about just how unique hockey players are and Nashville’s Gustav Nyquist was that example on Thursday night.

With the Predators playing visitor to the Seattle Kraken, Nyquist was posted up just outside the crease when his mouth, unfortunately, played catcher to Adam Larrson’s stick. Nyquist immediately fell to the ice to discover that he had lost multiple teeth.

After collecting his senses, Nyquist began collecting his chiclets.

While the replay shows Nyquist taking the stick to the mouth, another video from high above shows him wrangling his teeth off of the surface.

Gustav Nyquist picks his teeth up off the ice after being high-sticked by Adam Larsson. Larsson will sit for 4 minutes. Can’t argue with that one. pic.twitter.com/mjWVMaZ6Ua — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) November 3, 2023

Every time I see a hockey player picking up teeth off the ice I always think of the moment in the opening scenes of ‘Saving Private Ryan’ where the soldier is walking around holding his recently detached arm.

Comparing a few lost teeth to losing an arm is obviously ridiculous, but that’s just an insight into my ridiculous brain.

Photos from Nyquist’s hunt for his own teeth are wild.

Gustav Nyquist lost a few teeth during the Predators’ loss to the Kraken. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Gustav Nyquist had to pick his teeth up off of the ice. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Nyquist ended up playing just under 15 minutes during Nashville’s 4-2 loss to the Kraken registering two shots on goal during a pretty gutsy effort.