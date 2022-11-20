Hilarity Ensues As Joel Klatt Tries And Fails To Explain Viral ‘Pointing Spider-Man’ Meme To Gus Johnson

Gus Johnson is the most electric broadcaster in college football. Love him or hate him (if you hate him, you’re wrong), there is no denying that the energy he brings to the table is unmatched.

Whenever Johnson is on the call, something great is going to happen.

That was the case during Saturday’s Crosstown Rivalry between USC and UCLA, but Fox’s 55-year-old lead play-by-play announcer was on the wrong side of the hilarity. He had no idea what his partner Joel Klatt was talking about and it made for an extremely funny on-air moment.

Johnson must not be big on social media. Or if he is on Twitter and Instagram, his algorithm must serve him up content that caters to his lack of internet knowledge.

Most people know exactly what I’m talking about when I say: “pointing Spider-Man meme.”

What is the Spider-Man meme?

It refers to an image from the episode 19b of the 1967 Spider-Man cartoon, ‘Double Identity.’ In the episode, after a pair of villains attempt to impersonate the superhero by dressing in his famous suit, they all run into each other.

The awkward encounter results in a lot finger-pointing as they try to determine who is the real Spider-Man.

Image courtesy: Spider-Man comics.

Image courtesy: Spider-Man comics.

Those two images became viral memes back in 2012 and are used frequently online.

Johnson had never heard of it. Joel Klatt made reference to the meme on the call in Pasadena but left his broadcast booth associate completely dumbfounded.

Johnson did not have any idea what Klatt was talking about. The two quickly moved on after an attempted explanation. It did not register at all.

“It’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks,” Klatt said before Johnson gave one of his signature laughs.

This is HILARIOUS…@joelklatt tries to explain to Gus Johnson what the Spiderman Meme is 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YqDUrkOkxj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2022

Honestly, it’s impressive that Johnson was unaware of the meme. It’s hard not to have seen the image at least once, if not hundreds of times, but it made for a funny broadcast moment on Saturday so we are the better for it!