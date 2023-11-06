Gun Sales Spike Following Terror Attack In Israel, Mass Pro-Hamas Rallies Across America

Videos by OutKick

People in America are arming up and gun sales are surging following the terror attack in Israel and the reaction in America.

The reactions to the slaughter of more than 1,400 people in Israel, including dozens of Americans, has been highly-concerning.

Students across the country have rallied in support of Hamas, Jewish students and people are living in the kind of fear you’d never expect to see in the USA and a rabid anti-Israel mob attempted to storm the gates of the White House over the weekend.

Gun sales spike in America.

The chaos and violence is driving people to get their hands on guns, and a massive spike in sales unfolded in October.

Sales are up 8.3% since the attack in Israel and the pro-Hamas/anti-Semitic rallies across America, according to the Washington Examiner.

“There has never been a more clear-cut case of the need for personal protection than the Oct. 7 attack, and Americans have reacted quickly. There was a significant sales bubble that formed just after videos of the attack made the rounds, and that bubble continues to grow,” Justin Anderson, the marketing director for Hyatt Guns of Charlotte, North Carolina explained to the Examiner.

Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, echoed that sentiment and told OutKick, “The Second Amendment protects everyone’s God-given right to protect themselves and their families. The reason that gun control is so pernicious is that it puts hurdles in front of people who, fearing for their lives, are trying to get the best tools for self-defense. Right now, many Jewish Americans are doing the very thing they could never have imagined doing—they’re buying guns. Thank goodness they are able to quickly acquire firearms to protect themselves against the increased threats they are facing. People need to realize that when seconds count, the police are minutes away.”

Gun sales are spiking in America following a terrorist attack in Israel and pro-Hamas rallies spreading around the country. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

People want to be armed.

It’s hard to argue against anyone who wants to exercise their Second Amendment rights at a time like this. We’re heading down a very dark path in America.

That might be tough for some people to hear, but it’s true. Jewish students literally had to hide from a mob in NYC, Jews were attacked at Tulane and students at the University of Wisconsin openly praised Hamas in the immediate aftermath of the slaughter of innocent people in Israel.

“Glory to the martyrs,” chanted Palestinian activists at the University of Wisconsin yesterday.



The left tells us neo-Nazis are hidden around every corner in America yet it’s college campuses holding rallies openly cheering on the murder of Jews.

pic.twitter.com/COhCfFyS72 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

There’s no other way to put it other than to say it’s insanely terrifying that people in America are chanting in support of terrorists. Not only are they rallying in support of terrorists, but they’re not even attempting to hide it. The masks are completely off, and people want to protect themselves from whatever might be out there.

As I previously wrote, guns are a great equalizer and any group that attempts to go door-to-door in a heavily armed state is going to get chewed to pieces.

As the saying goes, “God made man. Samuel Colt made them equal.”

The horrific attack in Israel is a bloody reminder of the importance of the Second Amendment here in America.



A heavily-armed public is a great deterrent against terrorism and crime. Bad guys want easy targets, not people who shoot back.



My thoughts: https://t.co/4cH67zOOZz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 11, 2023

Guns will continue to be bought at a higher rate as long as people feel unsafe, and nobody with a brain will blame anyone who wants to arm up and train. We’re living in a scary time, and you’re always your own first line of defense. Send me your thoughts to rising gun sales to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.