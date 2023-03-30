Gun Grabbers Hit New Shameless Low In Wake Of Nashville School Shooting | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

A trans shooter targets, ambushes and slaughters Christian students and staff at a Christian school and the Left spends every moment since trying to blame it on conservatives and Christians.

A new low has been reached and I’ve got a helluva lot to say. It’s time for Final Thoughts.

The moment news of the Nashville school shooting broke, the Democrats and Marxist leftists in the media immediately did what they always do, call for a gun grab.

The Left knows the whole trans elephant in the room is politically inconvenient for them to address right along with the gender dysmorphic mental illness they aid and abet in popular culture. That’s why the Left pushed to bury the shooter’s manifesto!

The Left’s Predictable Gun Grab

They don’t want you to know the truth. They already know damn good and well this was a targeted act of domestic terrorism carried out by a member of the rainbow mafia.

So of course, gotta focus on an inanimate object and the law-abiding patriots who own, keep and carry them.

Well news for all of you, if the leftists along with the rainbow mafia are dedicated to advancing mental illness in this country, like hell are law-abiding citizens going to give up our guns and means to protect ourselves!

The Marxist left wants to defund police AND disarm law-abiding Americans and for what? So the thugs and freaks can run roughshod over our country?! I don’t think so!

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 29: Flowers, balloons, and other items in memory of victims of a mass shooting are left at a makeshift memorial at the entrance of The Covenant School on March 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Three students and three adults were killed by the 28-year-old shooter on Monday. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

You don’t solve tragedy by taking away the rights of law-abiding Americans. You help to lessen tragedy by having a real conversation about mental health. The mental health of our young people has been greatly damaged by lockdowns, fatherless and broken homes, social media use, & radical LGBTQ movement.

Gun ownership in the USA has not changed much in the last 30 years but you know what has…the medication, mutilation and neutering of young people under the guise of “gender affirmation!”

And ya know what else has changed, the increased occurrence of trans or non-binary individuals committing heinous and radical rainbow motivated attacks.

The Focus Is In The Wrong Place

In fact, there have been 4 recent attacks carried out by members of this radicalized community and given they only make up 0.6% of the population, perhaps the FBI and DOJ should start focusing some attention there instead of at pro-life Christians and moms at school board meetings. Just a thought.

Like perhaps the FBI should take a look at this one. A deranged trans sorcerer — by the looks of it — is calling for violence against Tennessee conservatives saying that we are outlawing trans “existence.”

Reason number 1,000,005 to keep your kids off fricken TikTok! No one outlawed drag queens or transgenders, here in Tennessee we outlawed drag queens dancing for CHILDREN AND CHILDREN castrating or otherwise messing with their biology.

And all of the people in entertainment, media and elected office who have spent the last month mischaracterizing and lying about our new Tennessee child protection law, shame on you. You’re part of the problem.

And ya know, all these gun grabbers keep squawking that the Nashville shooter shouldn’t have been able to buy firearms given treatment for a mental condition. Is the left finally admitting that gender dysmorphia is a mental condition? If so, let’s chat.

We need to address mental illness in this country and we need to be honest about it.

Truth be told, we are fighting on behalf of all vulnerable people who are being duped into this radical trans agenda. These people are being manipulated and taken advantage of and someone needs to be honest about it. This is about compassion for all people and our duty to safeguard against this dangerous agenda.

This is scary stuff and I fear it’s only the beginning. Let’s start the conversation now.

