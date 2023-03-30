Gun Grabbers Hit New Shameless Low In Wake Of Nashville School Shooting | Tomi Lahren

updated

Videos by OutKick

A trans shooter targets, ambushes and slaughters Christian students and staff at a Christian school and the Left spends every moment since trying to blame it on conservatives and Christians. 

A new low has been reached and I’ve got a helluva lot to say. It’s time for Final Thoughts. 

The moment news of the Nashville school shooting broke, the Democrats and Marxist leftists in the media immediately did what they always do, call for a gun grab

The Left knows the whole trans elephant in the room is politically inconvenient for them to address right along with the gender dysmorphic mental illness they aid and abet in popular culture.  That’s why the Left pushed to bury the shooter’s manifesto! 

The Left’s Predictable Gun Grab

They don’t want you to know the truth. They already know damn good and well this was a targeted act of domestic terrorism carried out by a member of the rainbow mafia. 

So of course, gotta focus on an inanimate object and the law-abiding patriots who own, keep and carry them. 

Well news for all of you, if the leftists along with the rainbow mafia are dedicated to advancing mental illness in this country, like hell are law-abiding citizens going to give up our guns and means to protect ourselves!

The Marxist left wants to defund police AND disarm law-abiding Americans and for what? So the thugs and freaks can run roughshod over our country?! I don’t think so!

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 29: Flowers, balloons, and other items in memory of victims of a mass shooting are left at a makeshift memorial at the entrance of The Covenant School on March 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Three students and three adults were killed by the 28-year-old shooter on Monday. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

You don’t solve tragedy by taking away the rights of law-abiding Americans. You help to lessen tragedy by having a real conversation about mental health. The mental health of our young people has been greatly damaged by lockdowns, fatherless and broken homes, social media use, & radical LGBTQ movement.

Gun ownership in the USA has not changed much in the last 30 years but you know what has…the medication, mutilation and neutering of young people under the guise of “gender affirmation!”

And ya know what else has changed, the increased occurrence of trans or non-binary individuals committing heinous and radical rainbow motivated attacks. 

The Focus Is In The Wrong Place

In fact, there have been 4 recent attacks carried out by members of this radicalized community and given they only make up 0.6% of the population, perhaps the FBI and DOJ should start focusing some attention there instead of at pro-life Christians and moms at school board meetings. Just a thought. 

Like perhaps the FBI should take a look at this one. A deranged trans sorcerer — by the looks of it — is calling for violence against Tennessee conservatives saying that we are outlawing trans “existence.”

Reason number 1,000,005 to keep your kids off fricken TikTok! No one outlawed drag queens or transgenders, here in Tennessee we outlawed drag queens dancing for CHILDREN AND CHILDREN castrating or otherwise messing with their biology. 

And all of the people in entertainment, media and elected office who have spent the last month mischaracterizing and lying about our new Tennessee child protection law, shame on you. You’re part of the problem. 

And ya know, all these gun grabbers keep squawking that the Nashville shooter shouldn’t have been able to buy firearms given treatment for a mental condition. Is the left finally admitting that gender dysmorphia is a mental condition? If so, let’s chat.

We need to address mental illness in this country and we need to be honest about it.

Truth be told, we are fighting on behalf of all vulnerable people who are being duped into this radical trans agenda. These people are being manipulated and taken advantage of and someone needs to be honest about it. This is about compassion for all people and our duty to safeguard against this dangerous agenda. 

This is scary stuff and I fear it’s only the beginning. Let’s start the conversation now. 

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless

Tomi LahrenTomi Lahren is Fearless

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

Leave a Reply