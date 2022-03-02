Guess He’s Staying: Cardinals Announce Contract Extension For Kliff Kingsbury

Videos by OutKick

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim have both agreed to terms on new contract extensions following a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Kingsbury and Keim each signed contract extensions Wednesday through the 2027 season, the team said Wednesday. This comes after the team went 11-6 in 2021.

“The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team’s turnaround over the last three seasons,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. “We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognize these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization.”

Keim is headed into his 10th season as general manager and 24th with the organization, while Kingsbury is going into his fourth season, after taking the Cardinals from five wins to eight to 11 this past season. Both the head coach and GM are in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is also pushing for a contract extension of his own.

Kingsbury and Keim addressed Murray’s situation on Tuesday, with the head coach saying, “It’s part of the business.”

