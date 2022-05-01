Guardians Fan Left Empty-Handed After Dropping Foul Ball, And More Importantly, Beer

A Cleveland Guardians fan had a decision to make — beer, or free baseball hit into the stands. He chose the baseball, and perhaps by accident.

That’s really too bad, because beers at baseball games cost about a hundred bucks. Not really, but sure can feel that way.

Anyway, as you can see, the fan held a beer in his right hand as he attempted a one-handed snag of a foul ball. You can probably imagine the results.

Several errors on the play pic.twitter.com/18fERI7ZN5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 30, 2022

In the event you can’t see the video evidence, just know that the beer splattered all over the woman next to him, he failed to make the catch, and someone else got the ball.

That, friends, is what’s known as coming up empty-handed. And losing what feels like $100.