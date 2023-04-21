Guardians Can Reel In Marlins

Videos by OutKick

Marlins vs. Guardians, 7:10 ET

It has been back-to-back solid days in the MLB with 2-1 records both days. Oddly enough, if you played everything I wrote, you had even more profit. For example, in yesterday’s article, I wrote that the Cubs should win the game against the Dodgers and that I heavily leaned towards the under. The under hit with relative ease, but the Cubs lost. It can be frustrating going official with the wrong play, but hopefully, you all played the under too. Let’s see if we can grab another good day.

The Marlins and Guardians actually line up pretty evenly in a lot of ways. Don’t get me wrong, the Guardians should be way better in the long run. And, any fan, even a casual baseball fan, should recognize that Cleveland has significantly more upside than the Marlins do. The hitters on Cleveland are better, and while the pitching staffs both have aces, the remainder of the Guardians staff is more talented than those on Miami. But, through 19 games this season, both have the same record, and they are fairly evenly matched. Despite scoring 21 fewer runs, the Marlins have a higher batting average. Miami’s pitching staff’s statistics match up fairly evenly with the Cleveland’s right now as well.

Today the matchup is between Braxton Garrett and Zach Plesac. Garrett has been one of the better pitchers for the Marlins. He is now entering his fourth start of the season and keeps adding on innings. In the first game he went three innings, then 4.2, and finally 5.2 innings. He hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any of these three starts. He has allowed quite a few hits, 19 to be exact, but he is keeping people from getting free passes with the walks at least, Plesac is the victim of one bad game. He started the game against Oakland and lasted just one inning, allowing six earned runs. His next two games were much better, and he allowed just two earned runs in both.

While both pitchers are throwing well enough, I have more confidence in the Guardians starter and bullpen. I also have more confidence in the hitters on Cleveland, especially at home, than I do Miami’s hitters. I’m going to take the Guardians in this game at -130 to win the game.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024