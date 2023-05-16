Guardians At A Great Price Against White Sox

Videos by OutKick

Guardians vs. White Sox, 8:10 ET

Every now and then you look at a line and just start questioning the book. Maybe you even question yourself. What am I missing? Why is it like this? What could possibly be going on that leads to a line of this nature? Those thoughts all went through my head when I saw the line between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians.

Neither one of these teams is really performing well this season. The Guardians are under .500 by a couple of games and haven’t been able to put together much of a sustained run this season. I figured they would struggle as a team with their offense, and that has certainly come to fruition. Their pitching, an expected strength has been good this season. Shane Bieber is one of those guys that has helped the Guardians get off to a good start with the pitching. He currenrly has a 2.61 ERA on the season and has posted three consecutive quality starts. He actually has only one start that wasn’t a quality start, and that game he went 5.2 innings. Having faced the White Sox numerous times, we have a nice sample size. The Sox are not bad against him, but they aren’t great either. He had two games Sox at U.S. Celluar Field last year, one was a solid outing, the other one was not good at all.

Lance Lynn has been underperforming for the White Sox this season. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The White Sox are one of the most embarrasing teams in all of baseball. They are 14-28 coming into today. This was a team that two years ago was picked to be a World Series winner and that would be just the start of the dynasty they were building full of young talent. Now they look like they are headed for a rebuild and going to sell off pieces. I’m a Cubs fan and while that portion of me is laughing, the bettor in me has been very disappointed. One guy on the squad I made a lot of money on was Lance Lynn, both from following him and fading him. Today is a day to fade. He’s been rough this season. Over his last seven starts, he has allowed at least four earned runs in six of the games. As bad as the Guardians are offensively, they are hitting .296 against him.

Nothing indicates that the White Sox should have a chance in this game, I’m taking the Guardians and Bieber at -125. I think they win the first five too, and I’d play the run line as well. The double result (first five inning moneyline and full game) on the Guardians pays out +155 as well. I’ll give the Guardians as my official play, but I’ll be on the other two as well. If this is a “trap” line (which those don’t exsist) I’ll fall for it.

