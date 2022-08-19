Grumpy Aaron Rodgers Means Value On Aaron Jones’ OPOY Odds

Brace yourself … Reigning back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers is annoyed with his situation in Green Bay. Shocker, right?! Reportedly, Rodgers is finding post-Davante Adams to be difficult.

I’d argue Green Bay’s WR situation is a direct result of Rodgers flirting with retirement to become the new Jeopardy host last offseason.

In reality, Rodgers didn’t want more say in the organizational decision-making. Rodgers wanted a raise. He got a fat raise and extension this offseason. And, predictably, Rodgers is still whining.

But, my job isn’t to opine on such things. I’m here to extrapolate value from stories like these in sports betting.

Hearing about Rodgers’ grumpiness has led me to BETTING GREEN BAY PACKERS RB AARON JONES FUTURES at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones is poised for a big season. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aaron Jones OVER 1,300 rushing & receiving yards (-115)

The football community underrates Jones because he’s been overshadowed by Rodgers and Adams. Jones is averaging 5.1 yards per rush for his career and has two thousand-yard seasons under his belt.

More importantly, Jones was in line for a bigger workload as soon as Green Bay sent Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. I’m even more confident in Jones’ role this season after reading Rodgers and his new WR corps are off to a rough start.

Not only is Jones an elite rusher but he was Green Bay’s second-most targeted pass-catcher — behind Adams — last season. Jones’ receiving targets should increase if Rodgers can’t build continuity with his WR corp.

A $115 bet on Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones to OVER 1,300 combined rushing and receiving yards (-115) earns a $100 profit.

Jones to win 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year (+4000)

Pro Football Focus graded Aaron Jones the 5th-best running back in 2021. Between talent and usage, Jones has 20-TD potential coming into 2022.

If the Packers’ offense doesn’t take a step back — which it probably won’t since Rodgers is a beast — then Jones should get the credit he’s due. Obviously, Rodgers has more familiarity with Jones than any other skill-position teammate. Get used to seeing “Rodgers to Jones” on box scores and gamecasts.

Also, Green Bay’s schedule is soft. The Packers only three face teams in the top ten of schedule-adjusted rushing defense, per Football Outsiders. Jones led the NFL in touchdowns in 2019 and made the 2020 Pro Bowl.

There’s a world where Jones leads the league in total touchdowns, earns All-Pro honors and is the 2nd-best offensive player on a division-winning team. As long as Green Bay’s 2nd-string RB A.J. Dillion doesn’t usurp too much of his workload, Jones should have the best year of his career.

Otherwise, you’ll want that “Aaron Jones to win 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year” ticket in your DraftKings Sportsbook account.