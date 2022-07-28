Growth & Expansion of LIV Golf

With more expansion on the horizon for LIV Golf, the amount of money available just seems to keep going up.
LIV GOLF INCREASING PURSES BY $150 MILLION, WILL PAY OUT $405 MILLION OVER 14 TOURNAMENTS IN 2023
OutKick’s Mark Harris joined OutKick 360 to discuss:
Lived in Japan in the late ‘80s, they are mad about golf… great idea to expand into Asia. I think the PGA response to LIV has really been over-the-top childish.