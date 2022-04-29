Grizzlies vs Timberwolves — Game 6 Picks & Preview

There is one series remaining in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and that game will be center stage tonight!

Could this be the one series that we see go to a Game 7? Well, if you ask OutKick Bets’ Kayla Knierim, she thinks the Memphis Grizzlies will lock it up tonight.

“Ok, we all know the Grizzlies are the better team, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are certainly putting up a fight and showing us that they belong.”

PointBets Sportsbook has the Grizzlies listed as the 1.5 point favorites with the total at 229 in Friday’s match-up.

In their last two games combined, the outcome has been decided by a total of 3 points. Due to the close games, Knierim feels more confident in the Grizzlies moneyline tonight.

“Not only have the Grizzlies played well on the road in this series but also this season boasting a 13-8 AST record as the road favorite.”

As for the total of 229, the under has hit in three of the five games so far in this series and this number has only been reached in two of those five games.

While Knierim says she is staying away from the total tonight, she is taking the under based on what we’ve seen in the previous five games.

Here’s everything Knierim had to say ahead of tonight’s Grizzlies @ Timberwolves showdown: