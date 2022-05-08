Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Sidelined For Game 4 Against Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania relayed the announcement from Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins.

Morant will be sidelined due to right knee soreness, which started when Golden State’s Jordan Poole tried to tweak it with his hand while on defense. Morant exited the game early, totaling 34 points on the night.

Memphis went on to lose Game 3, down 2-1 in the series, without Morant. The Grizzlies face a daunting challenge without their alpha once again.

As relayed by OutKick’s Sam Amico, Jenkins didn’t sound content with Poole’s seemingly dirty okay on Morant.

“He is being evaluated right now. He was going for a loose ball, and Jordan Poole grabbed his knee and yanked it,” Jenkins said. “I’m curious to see what happens with that.”