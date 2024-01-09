Grizzlies Point Guard Ja Morant Out For Season With Shoulder Injury

Videos by OutKick

Ja Morant’s season suffered an unexpected turn. Morant will miss the remainder of the year after suffering a torn labrum injury, according to a Memphis Grizzlies statement released late Monday.

Morant suffered the injury on his right shoulder during practice Saturday. He appeared courtside for Memphis’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday with his right arm in a sling.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 21: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at FedExForum on December 21, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old is expected to undergo shoulder surgery.

Grizzlies P.R. released a statement: “At Saturday’s training session, Morant suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder. Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear.”

Morant appeared for nine games this year, coming off a 25-game suspension assigned by the NBA after flashing guns on Instagram. He averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds. In his first game back, the All-Star guard scored a game-winning floater.

JA MORANT GAME WINNER IN HIS RETURN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WV9cDWxvWc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2023

The Grizzlies backcourt is in trouble without Morant. Memphis lost longtime rotational player Grant Williams in the offseason and traded away Tyus Jones in a deal to acquire veteran guard Marcus Smart.

Memphis is 13th in the Western Conference Standings with a 13-23 record.

Check back with OutKick as the story develops.