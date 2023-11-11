Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins Goes Nuclear On NBA Officiating: ‘F—ing Atrocious’

Videos by OutKick

When a coach starts a postgame press conference with, “Saddle up,” it’s time to grab the popcorn.

Following a loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night, Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was heated. So he unleashed an epic profanity-laced rant against what he called “f-cking atrocious” officiating in the game.

“Saddle up,” Jenkins began. “One of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen. Record it. I’m fine with it. F-cking atrocious.”

This tirade comes after Jaren Jackson Jr. was ejected from the game for protesting what he considered multiple missed calls by the officials. The star forward had to be held back by teammates before heading to the locker room.

“Jaren Jackson plays 23 minutes and is in the paint all night,” Jenkins noted. “He’s one of the most professional players in this league, and gets a double technical foul. And the excuse I get is that he’s charging at an official. It’s called de-escalation.”

Jenkins said Jackson was especially upset by what he felt were two straight clear hacking fouls that were not called.

Taylor Jenkins Unloads On Poor Officiating

Jenkins said he’s not usually one to complain about refs, but he noted the disparity between fouls called on the Jazz vs. on the Grizzlies.

“Twenty-nine free throws to 13, and I’m not that coach,” Jenkins said. “You go back in history, I’ve done this one other time. Our team is competing their asses off — competing their asses off. And this is what happens? The interactions right now with the officials? Complete disrespect.”

But just because he rarely criticizes the referees doesn’t mean Jenkins is going to get a pass. The NBA will most certainly hand him a hefty fine for this rant.

“I know what’s coming,” Jenkins said of the likely punishment. “It’s unbelievable, the looks on [their] faces while I’m trying to engage in conversation to defend our guys that are busting their tail right now.”

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

These comments are the culmination of frustrations over Memphis’ disastrous start to the 2023-24 season. The Grizzlies (1-8) have the worst record in the NBA after back-to-back seasons of 50-plus wins.

Luckily for Jenkins and the Grizz, the season is young. Maybe this whole incident will light a fire in them.

Regardless, they need to figure something out soon. Because they still have more than a month to go before Ja Morant is eligible to return.

