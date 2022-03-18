Grey’s Anatomy Writer Put on Leave For Reportedly Lying About Medical History that Inspired Popular Episodes

Elisabeth Finch is one of Grey’s Anatomy’s most prominent writers and a consulting producer on the series. And Disney now fears she rose to prominence on a fabricated medical history.

“Sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter that Disney’s human resources and legal departments are conducting an internal investigation to determine if elements including Finch’s cancer diagnosis and abortion while undergoing chemotherapy, among other subjects, were not accurate.”

Disney has placed Finch on medical leave as it investigates her claims. So, to be clear, Disney hired Finch to write fiction and has sidelined her for making up her own story. The Reporter says Finch’s bosses and co-workers now feel her career is based on a lie, which led to her benching.

Finch rose to prominence for chronicling her medical issues past in several personal essays. In addition to the possibility she lied, Finch’s dark past medical history inspired several of Grey’s episodes. Finch, 44, penned “Silent All These Years,” a 2019 episode about a rape victim in which Finch also had a non-speaking cameo as a nurse.

Doubt over the validity of Finch’s personal history came into question after she abruptly left the writers’ room, citing a family emergency.

“When colleagues phoned Finch’s wife, Jennifer Beyer, similarities to the story Finch told her colleagues and Beyer’s history matched. Beyer raised concerns with Disney and Shondaland execs, prompting Finch to be placed on administrative leave,” the Reporter adds.

The Los Angeles law firm of Lavely & Singer, which represents Finch, released the following statement:

“Ms. Finch will not disclose her private health matters. Likewise, she will not speak about her pending divorce from her estranged wife, Jennifer Beyer, or comment on any statements that Ms. Beyer may have made to third parties about Ms. Finch.”