Gregg Popovich Drops Hilarious Quote Devoid Of Self-Awareness About How ‘Woke Ain’t Bad’

Gregg Popovich is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history… now that that’s out of the way, he has also become one of the most annoying self-appointed moral arbiters in all of sports.

Pop’s unrelenting wokeness is the stuff of legend. The man has an insatiable thirst for wokeness that cannot be quenched. However, while many sports fans would prefer that he stop raving like a crazy old man, Popovich insists that wokeness is a good thing.

Sort of like Mark Cuban tried and failed to do…

Considering the Spurs are 7-32 season, with only the Pistons and Wizards to thank for not making them the NBA’s resident punchline, there’s not a lot of fun hoops talk to be had at Pop’s pressers.

As such, he’s gone to his tried and true method of just yammering like an ultra-progressive Grandpa Simpson.

This week, he decided to discuss how teaching his players lessons in history had become more satisfying to him than focusing on what was happening on the court.

Something that could explain the 7-32 record…

Gregg Popovich: "Woke ain’t bad. Woke means you’re alive. It means you’re paying attention. Now, some people can overdo it in a certain degree in a certain way. But in general, woke should be a positive term." pic.twitter.com/6JKpgvCFKy — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) January 16, 2024

“You know, these days, and in our situation for a long time, we’ve gotten a lot more satisfaction out of our jobs in San Antonio — and I think that’s going across the league as time has gone on — by making sure we’re spending time with the players with lessons in history,” Popovich said. “About people about events, things that have happened, because I think it’s been missed to a great degree.

“I mean, even black friends that I know would say, I didn’t know such and such until I was 32-years-old. Well, it didn’t get taught to any of us black or white for a very long time.”

Popovich Put On His Tin-Foil Hat

Sure… if you’d rather talk history than draw up plays, you do you. Now what would possibly make him think this is more of a necessity than, oh, I don’t know, preparing to win basketball games?

“Now that we have this book, banning culture rising up, it has to be fought,” Pop said, clearly misunderstanding that the books being “banned” are usually pornographic and being pulled out of schools for kids of an age where no one with an ounce of sense would consider than appropriate.

“Because if we don’t fight it, if we don’t inform if we don’t teach off the court, basketball stuff, doesn’t mean much. But off the court, it’s important because there’s a void there.”

For all this talk of Aaron Rodgers’ propensity for “conspiracy theories,” how about Pop busting out his tinfoil hat here? As we mentioned, the books are being removed from schools because they’re inappropriate. They’re still widely available everywhere else.

That’s not a ban. It’s just common sense.

However, Popovich was in full-on X-Files mode, and said that the “void” he was talking about was “intentional.”

By whom and for what purposes, he doesn’t say.

“It’s an intentional void at this point, so we can’t let it become normal,” he said. “When it becomes normal, then we’ve got real problems. I think that’s that’s the goal in a lot of ways to change the status quo of so-called, ‘woke.'”

I don’t know who is trying to change wokeness. If you don’t want to deal with wokeness, the best antidote to it is to let wokesters like Popovich just talk. What they say is often so out of touch and insane that any sensible person will just blow them off as crazy people.

Spurs Legendary Coach Drops Incredible Self-Own

However, Pop — the crazy ol’ geezer that is — is still convinced that being “woke” is a good thing.

“Woke ain’t bad,” he said. “‘Woke’ means you’re alive, it means you’re paying attention.”

Now, I hope you’re prepared. What you’re about to read is one of the great self-owns in recent memory.

“Now, some people can overdo it in a certain degree in a certain way,” the Spurs coach said.

You don’t say… Good one, Pop.

Apparently, he wouldn’t include himself in that subset of woke people who take things a little far. I think the vast majority of Americans probably would though.

“But in general, ‘woke’ should be a positive term, in that, ‘I know what’s going on. I’m not gonna stand for it. I’m gonna fight it because it’s not right.'”

If Pop wants to keep fighting whatever it is his fighting — he doesn’t say, he’s just out here yelling about stuff — he can keep doing it.

However, he’s not doing himself any favors as he continues to regularly tip the crazy scales.

