Gregg Popovich Doubles Down, Doesn’t Regret Mid-Game Admonishment Of Spurs Fans For Being ‘Hateful’

Gregg Popovich is refusing to let up.

After the sports world chastised him for grabbing the PA microphone and yelling at San Antonio fans to stop booing former Spurs player Kawhi Leonard during Wednesday’s Clippers-Spurs game, Pop was asked if he had any regrets about his actions.

Shocker – he didn’t.

“Absolutely not,” Gregg Popovich says when asked if he regrets imploring Spurs fans to stop booing Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday night for what he called “hateful” behavior: pic.twitter.com/ACk3xmqGEQ — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) November 25, 2023

‘IT WAS HATEFUL’

“I felt sorry for Kawhi, and I was embarrassed for our city, for our organization, because that’s not who we are. That’s not how we’ve conducted ourselves for the last 25 years,” Popovich bloviated.

He then tried to give a backhanded compliment to Spurs fans before then completely undoing it in his follow-up sentence.

“Now don’t get me wrong, our fans, they’ve been great. They’ve supported us, and it was kind of a one-off that night, but they’ve been great. Our commitment to the community has been great, and we’ve loved every minute that they’ve been there supporting us… But it’s kind of an indication of the world we live in today. It was hateful. It was really disrespectful. And it was just mean-spirited.”

Cry me a river, Pop.

Wow. #Spurs HC Gregg Popovich just grabbed the arena microphone with Kawhi Leonard at the free throw line, and asked the crowd to stop booing.



Fans have been booing Leonard, who asked to be traded from San Antonio, on every touch.



Not sure I've seen that in an NBA game. pic.twitter.com/PHk3yD2IHG — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) November 23, 2023

OLD MAN POPOVICH

Hey coach, let me tell you a couple things.

First off, Fans have every single right to boo whomever they want. If they boo and they look like idiots or jerks – guess what, they’re allowed. If they come across as childish, then so be it. Fans are FANS for a reason and rarely does it have to do with any sort of logic at hand whether it’s a 21-year-old drunk at a game or Skip Bayless trying to argue about God knows what.

And for Popovich to then equate Spurs fans booing a player in Kawhi Leonard, who bounced from the team and is making $40+ million this year to how much of a mess the world is currently in is just plain absurd.

But this is what we can come to expect from someone like Gregg Popovich. You see, he is the epitome of the “Do as I say, not as I do,” crowd that he loves hanging around with. We are peasants to him. We have to fall in line to what he says you see, because he’s “Gregg Popovich!”

What’s ironic is that even though fans aren’t allowed to boo, Popovich can continue being rude and obnoxious to reporters whenever he pleases.

During his initial explanation to reporters about why he stopped the game to disparage the same fans that are paying his $80 million contract by attending Spurs games, Popovich mocked a reporter by saying “I told you why I did it. I spoke English, I just told you. Anybody that knows anything about sports knows that you don’t poke the bear,” the 74-year-old coach said.

"Anybody that knows anything about sports. You don't poke the bear."



Coach Gregg Popovich explains why he took the mic and told the fans to stop booing Kawhi.@spurs | #PorVida | 📺:BSSW pic.twitter.com/inUUTzfqS8 — Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) November 23, 2023

POPOVICH SCOLDED SPURS FANS FOR BOOING KAWHI ON WEDNESDAY

The fact that Popovich is doubling down just shows how cringeworthy this guy is.

At 3-13, the Spurs fans have every single right to be angry at Leonard, Popovich, the organization, their own players – whomever they want.

Sports fans across the league can only hope that when Popovich is introduced during the Spurs upcoming home game next Thursday against the Hawks, that the fans relentlessly shower him with a chorus of boos.