Greg Norman Sends Cryptic Message About LIV Golf Possibly Hinting At A Big Signing To Come

LIV Golf may have lost its first of what will be many lawsuits against the PGA Tour last week, but LIV CEO Greg Norman doesn’t appear to be too concerned about it. He appeared to post a cryptic message on his Instagram on Wednesday morning.

Norman, known as ‘The Shark,’ shared a video of a great white attacking a fake seal with the caption “LIVing up to the namesake.”

Norman is clearly happy with how things are progressing with the Saudi-backed circuit, but this video may be hinting at LIV Golf soon signing another big-name player.

Last week, both Cam Smith and Cameron Young were linked to LIV Golf.

Prior to the start of last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, it was reported that Smith, the No. 2 player in the world, had already signed with LIV Golf for over $100 million. Young, who will likely be PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, is reportedly headed to LIV Golf at the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The rumors surrounding Smith to LIV Golf have been swirling for quite some time.

Shortly after dominating the back nine at St. Andrews to win The Open, he was pressed by the media to address the rumors and speculation. The question made him frustrated, but by no means did he shut down the idea that he may be the next golfer to make the move.

“I just won the British Open, and you’re asking about that. I think that’s pretty not that good,” Smith said after hoisting the Claret Jug. “I don’t know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I’m here to win golf tournaments.”

Norman and LIV Golf potentially landing Smith would be a sizable blow to the PGA Tour.