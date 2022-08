OutKick founder Clay Travis sat down with CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf Greg Norman and discussed how the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can co-exist and talked about what has saddened Norman the most through the launch of LIV Golf.

The two discussed much more after Clay and Norman took part in the LIV Golf Invitational Series at Trump Bedminster, where Norman also told Clay that next year will be “the real start of LIV Golf.”

Watch the full interview below: