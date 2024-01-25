Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy Unleashes Awesome Rant On Critics And Haters

Videos by OutKick

Greg McElroy has had enough of people who think he hates Alabama.

McElroy won the national title for the 2009 season with the Crimson Tide and was Nick Saban’s first notable and successful QB when he took over the program in Tuscaloosa.

After a bit of time in the NFL, McElroy moved to becoming a football pundit and broadcaster. He’s managed to be pretty fair when it comes to Alabama, and that included when Kadyn Proctor left for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

While some people might have been seething, the former Alabama coach suggested the young man might simply have been homesick.

Greg McElroy goes on offense against people who think he hates Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“A lot of people are all bent out of shape about the tampering. Y’all – it’s about relationships. It’s all about relationships. Iowa stayed in touch with Kadyn Proctor, maybe he was a little homesick. He’s now going to go home,” the former Alabama QB explained at the time.

Well, that didn’t go over incredibly well, and McElroy went on the offensive against people who don’t like him or question where he stands on Alabama.

Greg McElroy fires back at haters and critics.

“I’m a little bit tired of this narrative that I don’t like my school. I just kind of want to address it. I’m really fed up with it,” McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.

He then called out “the clowns” who seem to think he dislikes Alabama or has a problem with the Crimson Tide.

Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy went OFF this morning:



Clearly, Greg McElroy has had enough of people criticizing how he does his job, how he analyzes Alabama and people wondering whether or not he likes the school in Tuscaloosa.

The man is paid to analyze and discuss college football. He’s not paid to be an Alabama homer. He gave his opinion on why Kadyn Proctor left the team, and now he’s had to fire away at his critics and haters.

Do we think he is a big fan of former Alabama player Alphonse Taylor? Probably not after calling him lazy on his national platform.

Oh brother looks like I hit a soft spot huh Greg ol pal? Got your panties in a bunch? Trying to take little cheap shots on my character when you don’t know the first thing about me. What do I use Bama for exactly? What clout am I seeking? @GregMcElroy https://t.co/9rn4SQAG5M — Alphonse Taylor (@SHANKK50) January 24, 2024

McElroy also made it clear he loves Alabama and stated, “I love my school. I love my school endlessly…Your opinion of me is none of my business. It does not matter. It doesn’t. All people critical of me were probably critical of Kadyn Proctor on Twitter when he was giving up five sacks against South Florida,” according to AL.com.

At the end of the day, you can't let the haters and critics set the conditions for you to do your job. McElroy has nothing to apologize for, and as a college football fan, I enjoy the drama.

P.S.: I interviewed McElroy a few years ago during the first XFL game upon his return. Nice guy, but I was legit surprised by his size. I am not a tiny person and he had at least a couple inches on me. Size is very deceiving on TV.