Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Sports Mysterious New Ink

Namastaying in Green Bay wasn’t quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ biggest announcement this offseason.

The four-time NFL MVP went on Instagram Wednesday to share a new piece of artwork tattooed on his left arm, and the result caused social media to wonder if the QB was going through a crisis or spiritual reawakening.

With a structure to the piece that could only be described as a college-aged humanitarian’s vision after an acid trip in Bali, the jarring iconography showed off a few astrological elements colliding in unison; including a Sagitarrius symbol, two lions facing each other and a third-eye overlooking the Dr. Strange-inspired piece.

Rodgers’ post announcing the new ink read: “There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day.” The tattoo was specifically crafted by Hungarian artist Balazs Bercsenyi.

Packers teammate David Bakhtiari poked some fun at the piece, asking Rodgers if it was intended as a temporary henna tattoo.

Live your best life, Aaron.

