Packers CEO Says He’ll Give Jordan Love ‘Half A Season’ Before Judging Him, Doesn’t Seem Concerned About A Losing Record

The Green Bay Packers front office is keeping its expectations in check heading into the franchise’s first season with Jordan Love as the team’s starting quarterback. Team president and CEO Mike Murphy has even laid out a grace period, so to speak, before he’s going to pass any judgement on the young QB.

In Murphy’s opinion, Love needs at least half a season before anyone should form a cold-hard opinion about the quarterback and his standing as the franchise’s signal caller. With that comes the possibility of the Packers having a losing record.

“Comparing it a little bit to Aaron’s first year as a starter, yeah, I’d say at least half a season to know,” Murphy explained during the team’s shareholders meeting. “And I think even though we ended up with a losing record that year, we saw enough of Aaron to know that we had something special.”

Jordan Love is looking to get the Packers back to their winning ways in his first year as the franchise’s starting QB. (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Packers finished the 2008 campaign, Aaron Rodgers’ first year as a starter, with a 6-10 record only besting the 0-16 Detroit Lions in the NFC North standings.

“There will probably be some ups and downs with Jordan, and we’ve got young receivers. But we’ve got a lot of talent there, and I think our thought is — or our hope is — that they’ll all get better and grow together,” Murphy said.

While Murphy is approaching the season with a level-headed approach, it’ll be interesting to see if Packers fans can do the same, especially if the team posts what would be its second-consecutive losing season if things don’t exactly go to play with Love under center this year.