Packers Confirm Death Of Carpenter Working On Lambeau Field Scoreboard

Joshua Shaw, a 27-year-old carpenter, passed away on June 15 while working on a scoreboard at Lambeau Field. More than two weeks later, the Green Bay Packers have confirmed the death and tragic accident.

Mavid Construction, the company Shaw worked for, confirmed his death last month and Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the accident in his monthly column on July 1. Murphy noted the incident occurred “in” the scoreboard.

“Joshua Shaw, a carpenter with Mavid Construction, recently lost his life in an incident in the north end zone scoreboard. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and fellow workers,” Murphy wrote.

Kyle Malzhan, a reporter for WFTV, shared a powerful photo of a message written on the top of what appears to be the scoreboard Shaw was working on.

“With a smile that could brighten the world and a laugh no wall could contain, his hand held a hammer and his heart held us all. Forever in our hearts,” the message reads.

Earlier this month – a construction worker, Joshua Shaw, passed away in a tragic accident while working on the Lambeau Field construction project.



There was this beautiful message left at Lambeau Field in remembrance. (Photo shared via Alex Johnson/FB) pic.twitter.com/Gsme0O29g6 — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) June 25, 2023

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has started an investigation into Shaw’s death with a timeline of up to six months. According to a report from WBAY, Shaw’s injury took place on Thursday, June 15 before he ultimately passed away two days later.

Shaw was a second-generation employee and worked alongside both his father and brother.