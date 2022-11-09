‘Sh*t’: Aaron Rodgers Makes Bold Claim After Losing To Detroit

Aaron Rodgers couldn’t care less about what people on TV think about him.

The Packers and Rodgers dropped an incredibly disappointing game Sunday to the Detroit Lions, and Green Bay quarterback played arguably his worst game in years.

He finished the 15-9 loss with three interceptions to a single touchdown. Despite the terrible showing, Rodgers doesn’t give a damn what any of the “experts” on TV think.

“I don’t give a sh*t what any of these experts on TV have to say. There’s a lot that goes into all these things. For somebody to play armchair quarterback, who doesn’t know what the hell play we’re running, or what’s going on, that’s fine. I don’t really give a sh*t, to be honest with you,” Rodgers said during a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee.

There’s the Aaron Rodgers fans know and love. The man always just has to be too cool for school. The Packers are 3-6, just got trounced by a bad Detroit team and he’s out there talking about not giving a “sh*t” what other people think.

While there’s nothing wrong with blocking out the media, it seems a bit petty to then run to Pat McAfee to declare how little you care.

Can Aaron Rodgers and the Packers turn things around?

The Packers are three games under .500, and things might not get any easier from here. Green Bay’s next three games are against the Cowboys, Titans and Eagles.

In theory, Green Bay could lose all three. If that happens, criticism of Rodgers and the franchise will be off the charts.

The offense has also been a disaster for Aaron Rodger and company. In the last five games, the Packers have scored at least 20 points just twice, and the team lost all five contests.

It’s an incredibly ugly situation for Matt Lafleur on the offensive side of the ball. Maybe Rodgers and his teammates should focus a little more on improving than ripping the “experts” on Pat McAfee’s show.

As we all know, winning solves everything. You can let a lot of things slide when winning. Until the Packers start winning, people won’t have much patience for Rodgers’ antics.