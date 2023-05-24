Horrifying Video Shows A Massive Shark Obliterating A Seal

Videos by OutKick

We have another fun reminder that wild animals can be incredibly dangerous.

Most people realize the animal thunderdome isn’t meant to be messed with. In fact, it’s definitely not meant to be messed with.

Whether that’s a bison out in the wild, alligators, bears or anything else you can think of, nature doesn’t want any part of what you’re sharing.

You know what else doesn’t want any part of your nonsense? Massive sharks. A viral video of a great white shark absolutely pulverizing a seal near Provincetown is proof of that fact.

Stay away from sharks!

It should go without saying, but just in case it’s not crystal clear and obvious to everyone, sharks aren’t your friends.

If you see one, get the hell out of there. Believe it or not, there are people who see a shark’s fin in the water and don’t actually believe it’s that big of a deal.

Great white sharks are terrifying. A viral video shows one tearing a seal apart. (Credit: Getty Images)

That’s absolute insanity to me. Did you all not see “Jaws”? While it’s just a movie, the spirit is very accurate. Unless you have a big boat, you’re toast.

If you don’t believe me, just go ahead and rewatch arguably the most iconic scene from “Jaws.”

The thing that makes sharks so unbelievably sinister and scary is the fact there’s really nothing you can do if you find yourself trapped by one. If you’re in the water and not in a boat, you’re toast.

With wild animals, you can try to make a run to land or unholster a weapon and start unloading. That doesn’t work in the water.

You’re also never going to be able to out-swim a shark. It doesn’t matter if you’re Michael Phelps. There’s no shot in hell anyone beats a shark in a swimming contest.

Great white sharks are horrifying creatures. (Credit: Getty Images)

For all those reasons and more, stay where it’s dry and if you see a shark and have some depth charges on your boat, don’t be afraid to cut it loose.