Star College QB Pulls Out Of The Portal, Will Return To His Team

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall isn’t going anywhere.

The talented dual-threat QB previously entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. However, he’s not leaving the Chanticleers.

The incredibly impressive quarterback announced Sunday night that he’ll be returning to Conway, South Carolina for some more action in teal and white.

Grayson McCall is one of the best QBs in America.

When McCall originally hit the portal, the belief was that plenty of teams would be after him. While it’s not known how many major programs reached out, clearly he didn’t hear anything he liked enough to leave.

Now, he’ll lace his cleats up, once again, for the Chanticleers and new head coach Tim Beck.

Grayson McCall returning to Coastal Carolina. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Since assuming the starting role at Coastal Carolina, Grayson McCall has put up outrageous numbers. In his career, he’s thrown for 8,086 yards and 78 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,065 yards and another 17 touchdowns. He puts up stats like he’s playing “NCAA Football 14.”

His incredible numbers are the reason why he’s won Sun Belt POY for three straight seasons. The young man is a star.

Grayson McCall isn’t leaving Coastal Carolina. He has two years of eligibility left. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

With two more years of eligibility left, you can count on McCall putting up some more massive numbers in the Sun Belt. This is a great development for the Chanticleers and fans of the program.