Grayson McCall is one of the most unique case studies in the modern era of college football. The 22-year-old quarterback chose to play in a bowl game despite his plans to transfer and ended up getting hurt.

He doesn’t care what you have to think and made that very clear in a since-deleted tweet.

McCall, who is one of the best signal-callers to enter the portal this offseason, spent his first four years at Coastal Carolina. The former two-star prospect took over the starting role during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and immediately burst onto the scene.

In his first year as a starter, McCall led the Chanticleers to a 10-1 record. He threw 26 touchdowns and only three interceptions, adding seven scores on the ground.

McCall followed it up with another 10-win season and threw 27 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

This past fall, in 2022, McCall and Coastal went 8-2. He struggled with a few injuries throughout the season but still threw 18 touchdown passes and only one interception.

Whenever McCall was on the field, the Chanticleers were a threat. He is a dynamic game-changer.

Grayson McCall made a decision for himself.

On December 12, 2022, following the end of the regular season, McCall announced that he was going to enter the transfer portal. However, instead of sitting out of the Birmingham Bowl and preparing for his future, he chose to play one last game with his boys.

McCall suited up Tuesday night and put his team up 13-10 in the second quarter. Unfortunately, as he crossed the goal line on a gritty touchdown run, he landed awkwardly on his head.

The extent of McCall’s injury was (and is) unclear, but he did not return to the game.

Grayson McCall has not returned to the game after this touchdown run, where he landed on his head.



One final TD for Coastal Carolina. pic.twitter.com/mR62TUpikb — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 28, 2022

Obviously, that was the worst case scenario. McCall is expected to be okay, but a neck injury in a bowl game before transferring is not ideal.

After the game, in a since-deleted tweet, the soon-to-be former Coastal quarterback addressed his decision to suit up and play. He clapped back at a reporter who said that the entire situation was “stupid,” emphasized his motivation, and pointed at the coaching carousel.

There is no denying that McCall playing a bowl game for a team that he is leaving was unique. Rowntree pointed to the oddity in his follow-up.

No issue with transferring or treating it like a business. Never said that. My issue is with a system that forces players into announcing that they’re transferring so early, allowing this situation to happen, and therefore departing players take snaps from those who’ll be back. — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) December 29, 2022

With that all being said, McCall’s decision was his own. Nobody else’s.

Shouldn’t he be allowed to make a decision for himself? Coaches can, why can’t he?