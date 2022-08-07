Grayson Allen, Former Soccer Player Morgan Reid Get Married

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen and his longtime girlfriend Morgan Reid tied the knot. They made the official announcement Saturday night on Instagram.

Because it’s not official until it hits social media, everyone knows that.

The ceremony took place July 23 in Los Gatos, California. The two met in college at Duke and were engaged in February of this year.

While attending Duke, Allen and Reid both played sports. Allen was, of course, on the Blue Devils men’s basketball team while Reid started all four years on the women’s soccer team.

Following college she had a brief professional career in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Grayson Allen does have at least one fan

Things are looking up for the flagrant fouling machine. After bouncing from the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies early in his career, Allen appears to have caught on in Milwaukee.

Allen appeared in the most games of his career with the Bucks last season and signed a two-year, $20 million rookie extension in October. The deal includes $17 million in guaranteed money.

Even with all of his recent success on the court, the best part of Allen’s last few months might be getting married.

Congratulations to the newlyweds.