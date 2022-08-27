Gray and Cobb Limit Runs Early

Giants vs. Twins, 7:15 ET

After this game, it is quite possible that both teams have the same record. If the Twins lose, the Giants will have to win. They both will be 62-62. None of this is super relevant to anything, but the Giants are climbing towards a potential run to the playoffs (unlikely) and the Twins are slipping to losing out on the division (likely).

Alex Cobb has been brutal on the road this season. In eight starts, he has a 5.65 ERA. After a really nice June and July, August has regressed a bit more towards his normal expectations. He’s had four starts that cover 24 innings and 10 earned runs. While his starts have been more average, they have been quality starts (seven of his last 10 starts). On the year, he has allowed more than three earned runs in just three games this season. So you’d have to expect that he can turn in a six-inning outing with giving up two or three runs.

Sonny Gray is throwing for the Twins. At home, he has a 3.07 ERA as part of an overall nice campaign he is putting together. Aside from July, Gray has been very good. In August, he has responded the exact way the Twins needed him to in the middle of a division race. Gray has turned in 21.2 innings that cover four starts and he has only allowed five earned runs. The Twins aren’t letting him get super deep into the game, but he is turning in good innings while he is out there.

I’m taking the under 7.5 in this one. If you can find a total of 4 through the first five of this, I’d prefer that. I don’t like 3.5 as much, and some books don’t have a play on runs through five in this one yet.

