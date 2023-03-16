Graphic Shows How Pathetic NFC QB Landscape Is Compared To AFC

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers is (allegedly) off to the Jets, Tom Brady and Drew Brees are retired, and nobody knows what the hell is going on in San Francisco. Add it all up, sprinkle in some Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell, and you get a doozy of a lineup for NFC quarterbacks.

Seriously, take a look at this graphic and tell me you’re not mesmerized.

The current QB situation in the NFC (with Brady and Rodgers out) compared to what the AFC has is crazy.



Look at this graphic: Who are the top 5 quarterbacks in the NFC right now…?



(📸 @The33rdTeamFB) pic.twitter.com/iIVb90pSDi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 16, 2023

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady leave NFC in shambles

Incredible. I knew things were dire in the NFC, but I didn’t realize things were this bad. At least they got Derek Carr? I don’t know, that’s all I got.

Jalen Hurts is a stud, Kirk Cousins is a stats machine between 1 p.m. and 4, and Justin Fields has become must-watch TV. Beyond that, though?

Yikes.

Kyler Murray can be electric when he’s on the field, but who knows when that’ll be? Geno Smith resurrected his career last season, but, well, it’s Geno Smith.

Where else we looking here? Dak Prescott? Feel like that’s gotten pretty old at this point. Daniel Jones? Come on.

The Red Rifle?! We in on Andy Dalton this year?!

Woof.

Now, let’s check in with the AFC …

Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Lamar Jackson (?).

And that’s without including Russell Wilson, who used to be good before he got his own parking spot in Denver, and Deshaun Watson.

He used to be good before … never mind.

Anyway, it’s wild to see just how much things have shifted over the past few years. At least you had a couple seasons of Brady-Brees-Rodgers in the NFC to sort of balance things out.

Now? Yikes.

Enjoy the AFC, Aaron!

PS: Wait till you see how many primetime games the AFC gets. Your head’s gonna spin.