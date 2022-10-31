Grant Williams Channels Batman For Halloween, Jayson Tatum Befuddled

Boston Celtic Grant Williams channeled his inner Bruce Wayne this Halloween, but teammate Jayson Tatum wasn’t quite feeling it.

Since last season, Willams has lobbied to make his nickname “Batman.” According to NBC Sports, his teammates finally gave in and started calling him that last season.

Now, he’s leaning into it even more.

If you’re looking for a good Halloween costume, you can’t go wrong with Batman. Any iteration is fine. Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, the weird George Clooney one with the nipples, Christian Bale, or even the new Robert Pattinson version (not Batfleck though. That one stinks).

Williams seemed to go for a mashup of sorts, combining the Michael Keaton-era getup with Christian Bale-era gruff, two-pack-a-day voice.

While most of us would commend the effort, Jayson Tatum didn’t quite see it that way.

Live from Gotham pic.twitter.com/8skgmZd4M2 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 31, 2022

“The best part about this team,” Williams wheezed like he just finished running a marathon. “Is that we take care of each other defensively.”

At this point, Tatum caught the 23-year-old wannabe Wayne surrounded by media members after the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards and let out a reaction for the ages.

“Bro, what the f— are you doing?”

Undeterred by Tatum’s incredulity, Williams made the real Batman proud by sticking to his convictions and doing his interview in character.

“We kept Boston safe,” Williams replied when asked how he felt about the Celtics’ win.

“We’re just as good in the lights as we are in the darkness. It’s the best to have two guys, Superman , Green Lantern, do our best job as a league to not only keep this team secure, but this city safe.”

Sure sounds like the Celtics have themselves a bonafide set of Super Friends

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle