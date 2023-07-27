Texas High School With Zebras Mascot Unveils Gorgeous Brand-New Field With Best End Zones In Football

Videos by OutKick

When the Cincinnati Bengals unveiled their white tiger helmets last September, a high school football program in the Lone Star State was quick to point out that they did it first. Grandview High School, located in the small town of about 2,000 people in Grandview, Texas, have been rocking the black and white-striped lids for a few years now.

The only difference is the mascot. Cincinnati is the Bengal Tigers, which is fairly common name on every level of sports. Grandview is the Zebras. It might be one of two sports programs in the country — that isn’t a youth-league organization that picks its own team name — with that mascot. Lincoln High School in California is also the Zebras.

Regardless of how many of them that there are, Grandview wears it well!

In addition to the black-and-white striped helmets, the Zebras run out onto the field from within the coolest team inflatable in the state, if not the entire country. It’s a giant zebra head that looks possessed.

If this isn’t the best inflatable in the state, I’m not sure what is. #TXHSFB @Grandview_FB pic.twitter.com/i3WzM9cFRs — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) September 21, 2019

Grandview competes on the 3A level and won back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019.

Needless to say, despite their size, they can play some ball. The Zebras went 11-3 in 2022 by a combined point differential of 633-183 but fell two wins short of a state title after losing in the quarterfinal.

That didn’t stop them from capitalizing on the momentum with a brand-new field. It, unlike that of SUNY Morrisville, did not cause widespread chaos amongst the haters online.

The field used to be as mundane as they come.

Not anymore!

Everybody and their mothers can agree that it is perfect. A giant zebra head is painted across the 50-yard-line, which is as unique as it gets.

Grandview also has the best end zones in the country. They are zebra striped and they are beautiful.

It doesn’t get any better than that! All the way down to the retired numbers inside of the state outlines in the bottom left corner. It’s perfect.