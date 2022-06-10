Grandson of Legendary Michigan HC Lloyd Carr Commits to Notre Dame

A major University of Michigan legacy recruit is off to build his legacy somewhere else.

CJ Carr, a high school junior and the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, has committed to head coach Marcus Freeman and the University of Notre Dame.

CJ, a 5-star QB recruit out of Saline, MI, had offers from Notre Dame, Georgia, LSU, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and of course, Michigan. Though ranked the No. 1 player in Michigan, CJ says that he’s always wanted to play out of state.

“I never wanted to go to college close to home,” Carr said. “My family will always have a strong connection with Michigan, but I never saw myself going to a school in the state.”

South Bend, IN is a mere 153 miles from his hometown of Saline and about fifteen minutes from the Michigan border, but for a young man away from home for the first time, that may seem like quite a distance.

And though the Wolverines may have a slightly bruised ego with Carr playing for the Fighting Irish, they are still confident that their recruiting is on track. There are allegedly four other 5-star QBs that Michigan has been actively targeting for their 2024 class, which has yet to receive its first hard commitment.

CJ’s grandfather Lloyd Carr coached the Michigan Wolverines from 1995-2007. He shared a national title with Nebraska in 1997, Michigan’s only national title since the 1940s. He also won five Big Ten conference titles and made four Rose Bowl appearances. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011 — which, at the time, was still located in South Bend, IN.