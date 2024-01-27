Grandmother Accuses JetBlue Attendant Of Giving Her A Black Eye During Flight

Videos by OutKick

Another day, another flight incident, as human beings just can’t sit their asses down and take a nap when it comes to flying.

However the latest drama involves a 74-year-old grandmother ending up with a black eye from a JetBlue employee that all started over a disagreement about a cup of tea as even Mary Poppins would be ashamed at how we’re all behaving these days.

Angela Siddell was flying from JFK to Costa Rica to celebrate her recently announced retirement when the vacation soon became a trip from hell that would eventually lead to the elderly grandmother getting thrown into the emergency door, being handcuffed and eventually escorted off the flight!

A JetBlue grandmother was arrested and escorted off the flight with a black eye over a disagreement over a cup of tea. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

JETBLUE ATTENDENT GOT UPSET OVER A TEA CUP

According to a recently filed lawsuit, Siddell alleges that when she missed the flight attendants coming to take people’s trash, she went to the back galley area and placed her cup of tea and a spoon on the counter. Thinking nothing of it, Siddell says she returned to her seat when suddenly an “unusually loud and verbally aggressive” female crew member accused her of throwing the tea cup into the galley.

The only thing is, Siddell was a former flight attendant herself. She knows protocol and how to handle both aggressive passengers as well as how a crew member is supposed to respond. When the grandmother asked the rude flight attendant for her name and ID number she refused. She was also denied being given the pilot’s name or a JetBlue complaint form to fill out, instead having to write one on a barf bag as if she was some sort of prisoner.

Airplane passengers have dealt with an increase in unruly situations in recent years. (Getty Images)

SIDDELL ENDED UP WITH A BLACK EYE AND THROWN INTO THE DOOR

However, the real drama came when Siddell went to the back of the plane to get the flight attendant’s name. According to court documents the grandmother was grabbed on the wrist by the attendant, then shoved by a different attendant when she then hit her head on the emergency exit door before being handcuffed behind her back and the flight diverted.

In the words of Anchorman Rob Burdgundy, “Well, that escalated quickly!”

Siddell is now seeking an unspecified amount in damages while JetBlue has not responded for comment. Meanwhile Siddell is hoping that the rest of her retirement goes a bit better than how it started.