Former Wisconsin QB Appears To Visit SEC School

Former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz appeared to be in Gainesville over the weekend.

The former Badgers passer is looking for a new school after leaving Madison, and despite rumors about going to Kentucky, he apparently is taking a look at the Gators.

Former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz is in the transfer portal. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

In a photo allegedly posted to his Snapchat and re-shared by popular accounts, Mertz was at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. I checked Mertz’s Snapchat Sunday morning, and couldn’t tell if it’s restricted or not, but I wasn’t able to see the photo.

However, it’s floating all over social media.

Graham Mertz needs a fresh start.

Graham Mertz needs a reset after an incredibly disappointing four years in Madison. He was supposed to be the savior. Instead, the team has struggled mightily with him under center since 2020.

After Luke Fickell was hired to run the Badgers, Mertz hit the portal to get a fresh start. All things considered, it was probably the best for both sides.

He finished his career in Madison with 5,405 passing yards, 38 touchdown passes and 26 interceptions.

Graham Mertz appears to visit Florida. Where will Mertz transfer to? He left Madison after a disappointing career with the Wisconsin Badgers. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Will Mertz land at Florida? Time will tell, but a decision definitely has to be made in the near future. Time isn’t on the side of any QB in the portal. They have to move quickly. It definitely now looks like Florida is in play for the former Badgers starter.