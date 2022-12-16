Graham Harrell Reportedly Taking A Big Ten Coaching Job

Purdue is reportedly adding Graham Harrell.

The former Texas Tech gunslinger is joining the Boilermakers as Ryan Walters‘ new offensive coordinator, according to Adam Rittenberg.

Harrell is currently the OC at West Virginia, and he also spent several years running the offense at USC.

Graham Harrell is on the move.

Harrell was an absolute star on the field in college, and he’s also created a very solid coaching career for himself as well.

Ever since 2016, he’s been an OC at the FBS level. He got his first coordinator job at North Texas, went to USC, jumped ship for West Virginia and he’ll now land in the Big Ten.

His addition is also a sign Purdue is fully committed to its football program. The B1G is an incredibly wealthy conference, and with USC and UCLA joining in 2024, you need to do whatever is necessary to remain competitive.

Adding Graham Harrell as the team’s OC is definitely a big step in the right direction. While West Virginia had a down year, the team still averaged 30.8 points per game. You can credit a lot of that to Harrell. In two of his three seasons at USC, the offense averaged at least 30 points a game twice.

The Big Ten has added some really nice coaches over the past several weeks, and Graham Harrell reportedly joining Purdue’s staff is just the latest one.