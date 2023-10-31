Gracie Hunt Trolled For Kobe Pics, Joe Biden Chomps On Fake Ice Cream, Best Halloween Costumes, Dead Bodies & Beer Bongs

Videos by OutKick

Happy Halloween, you ghouls!

It’s the spookiest night of the year, and I hope you’re all ready to celebrate accordingly. I know it’s Tuesday, but live a little. Hit the bars in your costume, TP some houses, knock on some doors and demand candy!

(Legal Disclaimer: OutKick is not responsible for any trouble you cause after reading Nightcaps.)

Personally, I’ll be kicking back with some brews and watching the World Series with the porch light off — as to avoid the trick-or-treaters. Nothing personal, kiddos, but I have a 14-year-old grumpy dog who hates children and also doesn’t take kindly to the doorbell ringing every couple of minutes.

Besides, I already celebrated Halloween by frightening Emmanuel Acho.

I do enjoy this holiday, though. I think of it as a pre-game for the Christmas season. The costumes, the decor, the spooky witches, ghosts, skeletons and spiders!

Side note: Spiders are so cool. Unless it’s a brown recluse, I’m the type of person who carries spiders out of my house instead of squishing them. My husband, though, is the opposite.

Just the other day I saw this enormous field spider crawling on my living room wall. He was too high up to reach, and I told him, “You better find a place to hide before my husband gets home or he’s going to kill you!”

It then occurred to me if someone had my house bugged they’d surely think I was having an affair and not talking to a spider.

Wow, what a tangent that was. Anyway, here’s a live look at me in just a few hours.

But until then, it’s time for some spooky Nightcaps.

I already know you aren’t doing anything at work today, anyway. So close your laptops, grab a cold one and let’s get rolling!

Dead Body Or Beer Bong?

It’s truly the age-old question.

Seriously, though, authorities in Washington State fell victim to a hilarious Halloween prank last week when they got a report of human remains spotted by paddle boarders inside of a cave on the Pend Oreille River.

And they sent the whole cavalry: A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife police officer, a Pend Oreille detective and a border patrol agent hopped on their jet-skis and rode back to the scene to investigate.

“What appeared to be a skull could be seen at the bottom inside the cave, so Officer Erickson dove down to get a closer look using goggles some kind boaters had loaned the officers,” the WDWF wrote on Facebook.

Fortunately, what they found were not the remains of some poor murdered vacationer.

The skull was actually part of a plastic beer bong that someone had stuffed full of rocks to look like a skeleton. Duped! But at least they were good sports about it.

Next, the officers hopped on a passing pontoon, grabbed a sixer of Miller Lites and chugged them through the plastic spinal cord.

OK, I made that last part up. But they could have. We really don’t know for sure.

Joe Biden Is Joe Biden-ing Again

We all know Joe Biden loves ice cream. Chocolate ice cream, vanilla ice cream… fake ice cream?

Joe Biden and the First Lady welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House Monday, and a small child tricked the leader of the free world into taking a bite of a toy ice cream cone.

Biden grabs a taste of a child's fake ice cream cone pic.twitter.com/EtvgbHxI5y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2023

Hey, maybe the ice cream cone didn’t actually appear fake?

Let’s take a closer look!

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Confirmed. A toddler dressed as the ice cream man fooled the President of the United States.

OK OK, I won’t be a total asshole. Even senile ol’ Joe had to know that ice cream cone wasn’t real, and he was likely just playing along.

But why put it in your mouth? Weirdo.

Also, sharing this photo just because it made me laugh.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Gracie Hunt Gets Trolled For Kobe Bryant Outfit

To celebrate the NBA’s return, Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt did a photoshoot wearing nothing but a Kobe Bryant jersey and a pair of stilettos.

“Mindset is everything… make it Mamba,” she wrote.

While Gracie probably thought she was just being cute and inspirational, social media was quick to call her out.

After all, no one wants to be lectured about “mindset” by someone who was born into billions and is famous only for being hot.

Yes all mindset and nothing to do with makeup, photography, and hours of prep, to take pictures of yourself of all things. I wonder how many times Kobe – in the pursuit of inspirational greatness, decided his great achievement of the day would be to post pictures of himself — Jack (@Ineedahorsey) October 26, 2023

More stripper pictures from Gracie. Do something meaningful please. — Ginny Newman (@whereisginny) October 27, 2023

Mamba mentality and granddaddy’s dollars. — Hot Dirty Dan (@HotDirtyDan) October 26, 2023

Was Gracie’s post an innocent tribute? Or was it self-indulgent and borderline disrespectful?

I’m leaning toward the latter. But I’m also not going to lose any sleep over it.

Now, I know Gracie’s Kobe jersey wasn’t technically a Halloween costume, but given how close it was to the holiday, it kind of felt like one.

And not a Halloween goes by that I don’t re-watch and laugh at “Girls’s Costume Warehouse.”

For you youngins out there, this was a video that went viral on YouTube in 2006 — before viral videos were much of a thing. That was back when you couldn’t just post your costume on Instagram to get a million likes. You actually had to go outside.

Anyway, please watch. And ignore the grainy video quality that your ancestors once had to endure.

Sexy mustard! Sexy Abe Lincoln! And sexy… Kobe?

Let’s take a look at some more Halloween get-ups.

Some Halloween Costumes I Liked

Kid wins Halloween pic.twitter.com/pfjF6ahP6x — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 29, 2023

Ricky Bobby, what are you doing here? 🏎️ 🏁 🏈 pic.twitter.com/NY91Q1JNr8 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 28, 2023

The contest is over. This Halloween costume wins



(via @nothanksalex) pic.twitter.com/mpHe6arafl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 29, 2023

That was OutKick editor Matt Wiley, by the way.

And here’s Joe Burrow.

Best Halloween costume ever! pic.twitter.com/c1KYNHodJT — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) October 31, 2023

Not the plane lady for Halloween 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jfdBczonxj — Best Videos (@10SECVIDEOS) October 30, 2023

Spooky Stuff That Made Me LOL

You know I’m coming in hot with the Halloween dog videos.

Same energy.

Welcome to the neighborhood!

I’m a dork, so this stuff is funny to me.

On a related note, if you didn’t see Saturday Night Live over the weekend, you need to watch this immediately. I was snort laughing at (Nashville’s own!) Nate Bargatze’s George Washington skit.

Back to Halloween. On this episode of “real or parody?”…

Capitol Trick-Or-Treater Dressed As Zelensky Receives $40 Billion In Candy https://t.co/DrTi1kIHBK pic.twitter.com/BWuhJtgMx6 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 30, 2023

This actually isn’t a Halloween costume. He just identifies as a Merman.

Also, if anyone can find the actual video he’s recording in there, please send it my way immediately.

Good morning, Twitterverse. May you have the day you deserve.



Florida, you want to explain this? pic.twitter.com/jRytZd47jD — JohnBurk (@johnburk39) October 29, 2023

He’ll figure it out.

There will never again be a Halloween moment quite like this one.

pic.twitter.com/irldBgHpkd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 30, 2023

The baseball team at Arizona State University held its annual costume scrimmage Monday. This is unhinged, and I love it so much.

Every team should be required to play a Halloween game.

and the winner is …..@ASU_Baseball costume scrimmage pic.twitter.com/2V9upm37n9 — Willie Bloomquist (@williebloom) October 30, 2023

And on that note, I’ll end this column with a very Happy Halloween from this witch and her black cat dog.

Happy Spooky Day, w*tches. 👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/WS2uJ9kFLi — Amber Harding Snyder (@TheAmberHarding) October 31, 2023

I don’t own that barn, by the way. But remember it’s only trespassing if somebody’s chasing you with a shotgun.

Y’all be safe out there.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.

Follow me on X (or Twitter, if you’re still calling it that) at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.