Videos by OutKick

Gracie Hunt was in a very positive mood Monday after the Chiefs locked up another Super Bowl.

The Chiefs heiress was in Arizona to watch her family’s team beat the Eagles to, once again, hoist the Lombardi Trophy. What was her mood after the monster victory?

Nothing but positive vibes. Nothing but positive vibes, my friends.

Gracie Hunt was vibing after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Gracie Hunt was all smiles after Kansas City won the Super Bowl.

Hunt, who is an all-time fan favorite here at OutKick, posted some celebration shots on Instagram with the caption, “Super Bowl Victory Monday is a vibe!”

Yes, it is indeed a vibe, Gracie. She’s not wrong about that at all.

Gracie continues to be a content star.

Just in case you’re wondering how popular Gracie Hunt is in the online content world, the post above went viral in just a few hours.

A couple years ago, it seemed like Gracie Hunt was known about but didn’t really receive any major attention.

Gracie Hunt has become a huge superstar. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Now, she’s more famous than just about anyone else associated with the team other than Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

At the very least, she’s more popular than 95% of the franchise online, and why wouldn’t she be? The Chiefs heiress regularly drops content for her 340,000 Instagram followers.

Gracie Hunt continues to take the internet by storm. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

A rising tide lifts all boats, and that definitely applies with Gracie and the Chiefs. Ever since Patrick Mahomes turned the franchise into a powerhouse, it’s seemed like she’s been on a rocket ship in the content game.

Now, fans get to enjoy an entire offseason of her vibing after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Not too bad at all. Just don’t question her skills as an athlete and everything will be fine!