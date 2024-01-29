Gracie Hunt Is Back In The Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes Sr. Tailgated With Ravens Fans & The Lions Blew A 17-Point Lead

Videos by OutKick

Super Bowl LVIII is set

For those of you who missed the announcement yesterday, Joe took Sunday Screencaps, hit the road to Detroit, and took in the NFC Championship game with some friends and 30,000 Lions fans at Ford Field.

While he recovers/makes his way back home, I’m covering the Monday morning version. Joe will be back for Screencaps on Tuesday.

Is today my day off? Technically yes, but so was Sunday for Joe. And he was up early keeping this operation running seven days a week like the well oiled machine that it is.

That’s leadership. That’s one of the many reasons he received the well-deserved title of OutKick Senior Editor – Content Development. And that’s why when he asked to swap days I didn’t hesitate to agree to do so.

If Joe can get up early on his day off for the readers, then hit the road for an emotional draining NFC Championship game, you bet your ass I can put in a couple of extra hours on a Monday morning.

So let’s get to it. Championship Sunday crowned the AFC and NFC Champions and gave us a Super Bowl matchup that very few people outside of Kansas City and San Francisco wanted.

The Chiefs are back to take on the 49ers in Las Vegas in a couple of weeks in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. The original Joe Montana bowl, if you will, ended with the Chiefs taking home a 31-20 come from behind win.

This year’s version of the game is slightly more annoying. Brittany Mahomes has a very famous sidekick, if you haven’t heard. And despite being on tour and having a show the night before the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift plans on being in attendance.

For the next two weeks, get ready. pic.twitter.com/Sg30AMVTJs — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 28, 2024

Lamar let us all down and the Lions blew a 17-point lead

Which brings us to the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson letting us all down. How could they? Lamar had an MVP year and the Ravens were destroying teams. This year was supposed to be different.

How did this happen? Well, it turns out Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are a really good team. Too good for a playoff choker like Lamar Jackson to defeat.

We all wanted a Ravens win with our hearts, but I think if we’re being honest with ourselves, we knew this was going to happen. It wasn’t all Lamar’s fault, but if you’re the MVP you have to find a way to score more than 10 points in the AFC Championship game.

That didn’t happen and we ended up with this taking place, in Baltimore.

That was tough to watch, but not nearly as tough as watching the Detroit Lions jump out to a 24-7 first-half lead over the San Francisco 49ers only to have the lead disappear in one quarter.

Dan Campbell forgot how numbers worked. He forgot how to play with a lead and take the points. Then he forgot how clocks worked.

It was an extremely sad ending to an awesome season for the Lions.

Dan Campbell playing blackjack pic.twitter.com/uVYkd9I2e9 — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) January 29, 2024

You ride with Dan Campbell and sometimes the ride comes off the tracks. But what a ride it was. The Eminem versus Taylor Swift Super Bowl just wasn’t meant to be.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t find something or someone to root for in this year’s Super Bowl. How about Mr. Irrelevant taking an extremely talented 49ers team to the big game?

Now Brock Purdy winning a ring in his second season in the NFL is something I can root for as the 49ers attempt to stop the Chiefs from going back-to-back.

Mr. Irrelevant is Super Bowl bound 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7EQbjqrGe2 — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2024

For those of you who might have missed this over the weekend, the world’s favorite travel ball mom, Alyssa Milano, was caught driving around in a $200,000 Porsche.

Yep, a fully-loaded, customized electric Porsche. And yes it was only a few days after she begged for money on GoFundMe to pay for a trip to Cooperstown for her son.

Gross.

Wake Forest Hall of Famer Dick Tiddy

Let’s switch gears, before I let you get to the scrolling, to the legend of Wake Forest golfer, correction Wake Forest Hall of Fame golfer, Dick Tiddy.

He was brought to my attention last week while I was hanging out with my brothers and a few of their buddies. One of them felt it was about time someone paid tribute to the legend and I agreed.

After I did some digging and found out that, if not for a knee injury as a high school fullback, the 6’6” 270-pounder might have ended up at Wake Forest playing football in 1948 for then Coach Peahead Walker, I was hooked.

Unfortunately, College Football wasn’t in the cards and Tiddy and Peahead never had the opportunity to team up on the gridiron. He, instead, forged a path in golf.

During his four years as a member of the golf team, Tiddy helped Wake Forest to a Southern Conference title in 1950 and two Top 10 finishes in the NCAA championships.

He was also crowned the NCAA “Long Drive Champion” during the school’s participation in the 1950 national event. After school he played on the PGA Tour before becoming a premier golf instructor.

Tiddy was indicted into Wake Forest’s Hall of Fame on January 24, 1998. He died in May of 2004.

What a run.

Speaking of running, I have to do that. The working on my day off didn’t cancel preschool this morning for the little one and I have to get my morning routine started so he can go learn how to play nice with others.

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on X, as is my inbox at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Make Lamar Jackson’s playoff resume…



❌ 2-4

❌ 0 Conference Championships

❌ 6 TDs, 6 INTs



I don’t want to hear the weapons excuse anymore. Number 8 is the common denominator. pic.twitter.com/uxYo1TCAc1 — Frank Michael Smith (@frankmikesmith) January 28, 2024

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

Andy Reid finds Taylor Swift in the crowd and points her way. Fun moment between the two. pic.twitter.com/5TtK5Gso55 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 28, 2024

Did this butler girl just invent V down while beating Villanova pic.twitter.com/SNZzny2oi7 — chief illiniwek 🇺🇸 (@Illini1867) January 27, 2024

Zay Flowers cut his hand by hitting the bench after turning the ball over and taunting the #Chiefs #NFL pic.twitter.com/w7xLZkEeSA — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) January 28, 2024

Never Get A Divorce 🤦🏿‍♂️ BenAB 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Knm5SYpNZw — AB (@AB84) January 28, 2024

Which era was more fun to watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/SxXy5JTPnQ — Beerly Football (@BeerlyFootball) January 28, 2024

Brock Purdy looks like every finance bro ever pic.twitter.com/6KwlDRlvN9 — Jack (not a burner) (@_jackmcpherson) January 28, 2024

Stuntin’ like McCaffrey pic.twitter.com/7OSgy28OFy — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 28, 2024

Detroit fans are starting to feel it at halftime pic.twitter.com/5V1qcgXPkb — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 29, 2024

Taylor Swift told Tony Romo he does a great job. Sounded like he told her she’s even better, to which she replied: “We’re doing very different things, aren’t we? It’s a different skill set.” pic.twitter.com/N6IiKl7hET — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 28, 2024

.@Eminem at the game today. Full on mood! pic.twitter.com/LXV2BcGWRr — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) January 29, 2024

🤣 Jameson Williams hit the Lil TerRio after his TD pic.twitter.com/c4jYNNDzMr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 28, 2024

OH MY WORD!? Brandon Aiyuk are you kidding me??



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/JD6tw9M02f — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2024

The NFC Championship game… pic.twitter.com/4dhbwGswmT — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 29, 2024

I feel for the heavily intoxicated Lions fans who purchased #SuperBowl tickets and flights to Vegas during halftime… pic.twitter.com/X4nQPx2cfZ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 29, 2024