Gracie Hunt Is Africa’s Hottest Hunter, Aaron Rodgers’ Maybe GF Gets New Modeling Gig & Kay Adams Blamed For Shams Drama

Another week in the books, and what a week it was! We officially started summer — otherwise known as Monday in Florida — had just an unreal College World Series game last night, and we’re about to launch into the weekend with Gracie Hunt.

Who has it better than us? I dare you to tell me. They don’t exist.

Welcome to everyone’s favorite class of the week — Friday Nightcaps! The one where I just throw crap at the wall and hope it sticks because I’m trying to get us all to the weekend as fast as possible.

And, oh yes, we have a mixed bag today.

We have Gracie Hunt — the Kansas City Chiefs’ Heiress who hates me — doing Safari things in Africa. We have Mallory Edens — Aaron Rodgers maybe girlfriend — joining a new modeling company. Hell, we even have Aaron himself talking a little witchcraft.

Let’s see, what else should we talk about? Ronald Acuna’s cannon of an arm? Lindsey Vonn getting cheeky with the stingrays? More Kay Adams-Shams-Woj drama?

Yes, yes and hell yes!

Grab a seat and a Yuengling — class is in session and it’s gonna be a Friday quickie.

Raise your hand if that’s not the first time you’ve heard that. Bonus points if you’ve already heard it today!

Gracie Hunt is the NFLs newest jungle WAG

You know we don’t fool around on a Friday, so let’s get straight to the point.

Gracie Hunt for some reason is over in Africa right now on a jungle safari. I don’t know why, and I personally prefer her in-season Red Fridays over her offseason Concrete Jungle, but it’s June 23rd and beggars can’t be choosers.

Head on a swivel over there, Gracie! The jungle isn’t to be taken lightly.

Mallory Edens, maybe Aaron Rodgers’ GF, announces new modeling gig

Thanks for the life update, Gracie Hunt! Training camp is right around the corner. Can’t wait.

While we’re on the topic of NFL WAGs, I still consider Mallory Edens one until she’s not. The Bucks’ Heiress and Aaron Rodgers were supposedly hot and heavy earlier this year, but things have cooled off big time ever since.

There were even rumors a few months back that they were DONEZO — again, unconfirmed.

It would be a damn shame if they were true, though. Aaron just moved his psychedelic ass to New York City to take over the Jets. Guess who lives in the Big Apple? Mallory Edens.

Talk about a perfect fit.

Anyway, like I said, she’s Aaron’s girl until I hear otherwise. She’s also a model, so here’s a half-naked picture of her joining a new modeling company.

Congrats, Mal.

Aaron Rodgers, by the way, was a keynote speaker at some weirdo witchcraft seminar earlier this week. Classic, right?

Anyway, how about this little gem from our guy? Hilarious.

Aaron Rodgers described taking ayahuasca with his teammates as "radically life-changing."



Ayahuasca is defined as a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes.



More: https://t.co/Cjnbt1sGY2 pic.twitter.com/tIjCD61pHM — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 22, 2023

Shams gets cooked by Woj and the internet blames Kay Adams

Check and mate, Aaron. No argument here. You wanna drink some witch tea with Blu of Earth and find yourself in a dark cave? Knock yourself out. The numbers speak for themselves.

Let’s now transition to the NBA Draft, which I watched exactly 0.0 minutes of last night. Not sure there is an event in this country I’d want to participate in less. Maybe the Starbucks gay protest going on right now? Maybe.

I didn’t care one bit about the draft — besides Marty Smith’s shtick getting on my last nerve — but I do love some good drama.

And, right on cue, Kay Adams’ boy — Shams Charania — got absolutely COOKED by both Adrian Wojnarowski and the internet.

OutKick’s Geoff Clark wrote about it here, so take a look. Long story short, Shams implied on Pat McAfee’s show yesterday afternoon that Scoot Henderson may go No. 2 to the Hornets. That led to a massive shift in his odds at FanDuel — where Shams is also a partner.

Henderson did NOT go No. 2 — Brandon Miller did — and people were PISSED. Woj pressing send on this little number didn’t help, either.

All along, the entire Charlotte Hornets organization has been all-in on Brandon Miller — ownership, front office, scouts, coaches. They see him as a perennial future All-Star player. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2023

Anyway, all that to say the internet was out for blood for poor Shams, and a lot of them blamed Kay Adams for his foolishness.

Remember, Kay and Shams have so much sexual tension on her show nowadays that the FCC has to slap a warning label on it.

Shams had Woj on the ropes for years and in the last few months he’s:



– Fumbled Kay Adams

– Lied and was cussed out over making nasty Brooks tweets

– Messed up his only NFL Draft tweet

– Did some shady FanDuel money laundering tweets

– Gets cooked by Woj on draft night coverage pic.twitter.com/DQme8HT2VG — Noon Is The Real Primetime (@FondofHOUsports) June 23, 2023

Woj been on an all-time "you come at the king you best not miss" run since Shams spit game at Kay Adams — 🌸sports tweeter Matthias🌸 (tonesetter) (@KryzivenTake2) June 23, 2023

Woj running laps around Shams rn. Too busy rizzing Kay Adams — tony (@tony__yh) June 22, 2023

Kay Adams, by the way, is somewhere on vacation right now. Sad, but hopefully she comes back with some good content for us.

It’s been a while since Queen Kay was in Nightcaps, and that’s never a good sign.

How about this obit from Kentucky?

Good to have you back, Kay! Chin up, Shams.

Let’s now head over to Kentucky, where the obituary for 60-year-old James Loveless has gone viral.

Here it is, in all of it’s glory. Yes, it’s long, but worth every single second. Trust me:

Born and raised in Kentucky in 1963 — a state that has been recently leaning toward more liberal values, we might add — Jamie, a divorcee, father, grandfather and proud owner of a few lots in the trailer park, had had enough and up and died on us on June 14th in order to avoid another Presidential stolen-election mishap in the near future.

As a gluttonous eater of fried foods and snack cakes, as well as the occasional chili cheese dog, James tried in vain to give up the ghost by clogging his arteries and having a stroke in 2015. His twin boys, Rocky and Rodney, had other plans and made him go to the hospital. While waiting in the ER at the hospital, he was heard saying, “Let’s make a break for it!”, only to be heard by one of the hospital staff and forced to go through the procedure. He wasn’t too excited about the prospect, but went anyway.

On many occasions in life, James was seen in his back yard at the trailer park during the early hours of the morning, hammering beers, standing over country-style ribs, and yelling, “It’s got a head like a cat on it!”, while nearby neighbors would peek out their windows bearing looks of disgust and amazement, as his party guests were slurring remarks about needing to speed up his cooking style. “We’ve been here since 5 o’clock,” they would say. “I’ve got work in the morning.”

We don’t know if he was married, but he definitely was a lady’s man. There was Kathy, Mary Lou, Tammy, Debra, Carrie, Tina, etc., etc. “It’s the bones”, he told us as proudly pointed his skinny, pasty-white legs. “Women love a good shin”. We think he might even have some females waiting for him on the other side. Jamie loved his family more than anything else in the world…except ice-cold Busch, room-temperature Busch, T-bones, New York strip, prime rib, shrimp, swimming, poker, hatch-back Mustang GTs, tank-tops, Kentucky Men’s basketball, and his personal copy of Eddie Murphy’s Raw.

He leaves behind his second-favorite son, Rocky (and Lizeth) Loveless of Arizona City, AZ, his favorite son, Rodney Loveless of Science Hill, KY, a younger brother, Joey, and unofficial daughter Melissa (and Coy) Vance of the trailer park, as well as a pair of old boxers which have ‘Buttweiser the King of Rears’ printed on the design. He will be moderately missed.

Let’s empty the tank heading into the first weekend of summer

Incredible. Truly, truly incredible. I don’t even know where to begin.

The rigged election, the trailer park cookouts, the laundry list of ladies — Mary Lou! It’s a work of art.

Women love a good shin!

RIP to James, who sounds like he would’ve fit in perfectly down here in Florida. I’ll have a Busch Light for you tonight even though you probably boycotted Anheuser-Busch towards the end.

Now, let’s pour one out for James and empty the tank as we head into the first official weekend of summer.

How good is Ronald Acuna Jr. this year? Guy is an absolute specimen.

First 104 mph throw since 2017 (Brett Phillips)



At 104.1 mph, this is the third hardest OF throw of the Statcast era.

Aaron Hicks 105.5 in 2016 remains the hardest.

Brett Phillips has a 104.7 mph throw in 2017. https://t.co/gVegPtZ7Kq — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) June 23, 2023

Don’t forget, the 2023 NL MVP — go ahead and take that one to the bank — is currently in the middle of a ridiculous 8-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2018. It’s truly one of the biggest steals in the history of professional sports, and Acuna (rightfully so) canned his agent last fall.

Imagine the money he’d get if he were a free agent after this season. It would easily be well north of $400 million. Unreal.

You know who I’d happily give that bag to if A) I had it, and B) I owned an MLB team? LSU’s Tommy White.

This cat is a stud. He’s quickly won me over over the past few weeks.

The man of the hour.@lsubaseball’s Tommy White comes down to greet his family right as the highlight of his home run hits @SportsCenter.



Incredible pic.twitter.com/qybs0bIyYb — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) June 23, 2023

"What were you looking for in that AB off Minacci?"- Kris Budden



"Fastball… didn't get a fastball… but I was so amped up that I just threw my hands at it."- Tommy White #MCWS ⚾️😂 https://t.co/20ZEVkqqxw pic.twitter.com/O082UL1692 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 23, 2023

Tommy White AND Olivia Dunne in the same ballpark? Gooooooood luck, Florida. You’re gonna need it.

Speaking of Livvy, how about these hardos scouting out LSU’s top gymnast during the actual game earlier this week?

Fellas, come on. Let’s have a little pride. There’s a damn do-or-die game going on right in front of you.

We’re better than this.

Take us home, Lindsey Vonn!

Don’t you know if you wanna see Olivia Dunne that bad you can just head over to OutKick on pretty much any given day and find her?

I’m more of a Sydney Smith guy myself, but whatever. To each his own.

Now, let’s all head into the weekend and be more like Lindsey Vonn and less like these miserable Phillies announcers who hate having fun.

See you Monday.

