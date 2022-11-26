Gracie Hunt Hit Up The World Cup, IG Model Sarah Houchens Is Ready For Cozy Szn & Christmas Lights Are Offensive Now

Rivalry week is here
It’s Week 13 in the College Football season also known as rivalry week. Thanks to the Thanksgiving Day holiday the festivities kept rolling on Friday afternoon. And they picked up right where the Egg Bowl left off on Thursday with an unranked team handing their ranked rival a loss.
NC State made the less than 30 mile trip from Raleigh to Chapel Hill to hand No. 18 North Carolina a 30-27 double overtime loss. The game was just one of five rivalry games involving Top 25 teams on Friday. All of them were back-and-forth battles.
No. 19 Tulane took on No. 21 Cincinnati and put together a 4th quarter drive with five minutes and change left in the game. The late touchdown by the Green Wave was an answer to a Bearcats score and was enough to secure a 27-24 win.
No. 24 Texas took on Baylor on Friday and had their hands full with the now 6-6 Bears. The Longhorns had to overcome multiple Baylor leads and were eventually able to run away with a 38-27 hard fought victory.
No. 17 UCLA had a 21-10 deficit to overcome in their game against Cal. A late touchdown and two-point conversion followed by a Cal fumble helped them take home a 35-28 win.
The wildest game might have been between Florida and No. 16 Florida State. The two teams racked up the scoring while trading haymakers throughout. In the end the Seminoles were a little too much for the Gators and they survived with a 45-38 W.
The fun continues on Saturday
Saturday has more promising rivalry games. None bigger than No. 3 Michigan taking on No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus. Both teams enter the game undefeated, only one will remain without a loss by the afternoon.
That’s where Joe is this morning. He made the call to the bullpen on Friday evening as he had a 5am alarm waiting for him and his journey to Columbus.
Good luck to Joe and the Buckeyes. He’ll be back in the saddle on Monday morning.
It was a rough day to be a Tar Heels fan
The rivalry week upset loss to NC State wasn’t the only disappointment for Tar Heels fans on Friday.
In addition the the football team’s shortcomings, the No.1 ranked College Basketball team was also upset by an unranked opponent.
Iowa State defeated No.1 North Carolina 70-65, handing the Tar Heels their first loss of the season in the process.
Friday is going to be a day many UNC fans are going to want to forget. Two upset losses isn’t how fans envisioned things playing out.
To make matters worse, NC State players planted a Wolfpack flag on the 50-yard line in Chapel Hill. Talk about a rough way to spend the day after Thanksgiving.
Keep sending things you want to see on Sunday Screencaps to @sjoseph_sports on Twitter. I’ll be on Sunday and as always the DMs are open.