Gracie Hunt Hit Up The World Cup, IG Model Sarah Houchens Is Ready For Cozy Szn & Christmas Lights Are Offensive Now

Rivalry week is here

It’s Week 13 in the College Football season also known as rivalry week. Thanks to the Thanksgiving Day holiday the festivities kept rolling on Friday afternoon. And they picked up right where the Egg Bowl left off on Thursday with an unranked team handing their ranked rival a loss.

NC State made the less than 30 mile trip from Raleigh to Chapel Hill to hand No. 18 North Carolina a 30-27 double overtime loss. The game was just one of five rivalry games involving Top 25 teams on Friday. All of them were back-and-forth battles.

NC State defeats #17 North Carolina in the 2nd overtime.



Wow, what a game. A missed field goal ends it. pic.twitter.com/MX9a4yWAkw — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 26, 2022

No. 19 Tulane took on No. 21 Cincinnati and put together a 4th quarter drive with five minutes and change left in the game. The late touchdown by the Green Wave was an answer to a Bearcats score and was enough to secure a 27-24 win.

No. 24 Texas took on Baylor on Friday and had their hands full with the now 6-6 Bears. The Longhorns had to overcome multiple Baylor leads and were eventually able to run away with a 38-27 hard fought victory.

No. 17 UCLA had a 21-10 deficit to overcome in their game against Cal. A late touchdown and two-point conversion followed by a Cal fumble helped them take home a 35-28 win.

The wildest game might have been between Florida and No. 16 Florida State. The two teams racked up the scoring while trading haymakers throughout. In the end the Seminoles were a little too much for the Gators and they survived with a 45-38 W.

The fun continues on Saturday

Saturday has more promising rivalry games. None bigger than No. 3 Michigan taking on No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus. Both teams enter the game undefeated, only one will remain without a loss by the afternoon.

That’s where Joe is this morning. He made the call to the bullpen on Friday evening as he had a 5am alarm waiting for him and his journey to Columbus.

Good luck to Joe and the Buckeyes. He’ll be back in the saddle on Monday morning.

It was a rough day to be a Tar Heels fan

The rivalry week upset loss to NC State wasn’t the only disappointment for Tar Heels fans on Friday.

In addition the the football team’s shortcomings, the No.1 ranked College Basketball team was also upset by an unranked opponent.

Iowa State defeated No.1 North Carolina 70-65, handing the Tar Heels their first loss of the season in the process.

Friday is going to be a day many UNC fans are going to want to forget. Two upset losses isn’t how fans envisioned things playing out.

To make matters worse, NC State players planted a Wolfpack flag on the 50-yard line in Chapel Hill. Talk about a rough way to spend the day after Thanksgiving.

N.C. State players have planted a Wolfpack flag at the 50-yard line in Chapel Hill. pic.twitter.com/Ym9ImiHr2u — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) November 26, 2022

Keep sending things you want to see on Sunday Screencaps to @sjoseph_sports on Twitter. I’ll be on Sunday and as always the DMs are open.

Numbers from :

Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game on FOX averaged 42 million viewers across TV and digital, making it the most-watched NFL regular-season game on record. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Solid start to the morning. pic.twitter.com/9SUleGLI9K — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) November 26, 2022

Jordan Travis 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/Z0piimxAUT — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 26, 2022

Sparky landed a five piece combo and put Wilbur’s head in a blender pic.twitter.com/5gyBtwFSSD — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 25, 2022

“Where’s Billy?”



“Well, he got lactated out of that gorilla like a goddamn rocket and we haven’t seen him since 2:30.” pic.twitter.com/NR9EcCAhI8 — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) November 26, 2022

Tupperware after you put spaghetti in it pic.twitter.com/OKpEeutxo6 — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 25, 2022

The lads across the pond are pissed 😡



Fans in London start throwing their pints in frustration after USA held them to a draw.pic.twitter.com/AuDkGltgkZ — OutKick (@Outkick) November 25, 2022

Deerfield-Windsor knocked off Brookwood in the Georgia 3A Semifinals on THE CRAZIEST WALK-OFF LATERAL PLAY OF ALL-TIME!!!!



All of the flags were on the defense 😱🤯pic.twitter.com/Gn2zEAGh5W — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) November 26, 2022

RIP, Ozone Layer (2 Billion BC – 1987). pic.twitter.com/Got8GfnETv — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) November 25, 2022

Bill Walton. Singing Happy Birthday. To a beaver. Named Phil Knight. pic.twitter.com/DCtmY2TdaM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 26, 2022

The two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days, per @ClowESPN. pic.twitter.com/mM9AwTPSEj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2022

In 1930 the Indiana Bell building was rotated 90° Over a month, the 22 million-pound structure was moved 15 inch/hr while 600 employees still worked there. There wasn’t interruption to gas, heat, electricity, water, sewage, or the phone service. No one inside felt it move. pic.twitter.com/Is1Q5Cnyfc — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 25, 2022

Lil' Kirk was the coolest kid at the game 😎



(via @Delusional_dev) pic.twitter.com/xvEdidojUn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2022