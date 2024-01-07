Gracie Hunt Grateful In Cabo, Scarlett Bordeaux Embraces Her Dark Side & The Colts Dropped Their Playoff Hopes

Videos by OutKick

The Colts are going home

Technically, the NFL’s playoffs start next Saturday. But with win and get in games on the schedule this weekend, there are a few Week 18 matchups that will determine who ends up in the playoffs and who starts their offseason early.

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts played one such game on Saturday night. The winner gets a playoff spot and the loser goes home.

As expected, it was a close game late in the 4th quarter. The Colts, who had been riding running back Jonathan Taylor all evening – for 30 carries and 188 yards – were faced with a 4th and 1 with a little over a minute left.

They were at the Texans 15-yard line down by six points. They convert this, extend the drive, and try to win the game with a touchdown and extra point.

With Taylor on the sideline, quarterback Gardner Minshew takes the snap from shotgun and gets ready to pass. Running back Tyler Goodson is wide open near the marker, the hopes of the season rest on this pass, and he drops it.

There’s no first down, the potential game winning drive is over, and the season is dead.

The Colts just missed the playoffs because of this… pic.twitter.com/phSWTrGaFT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 7, 2024

What a brutal way to end the season. I’d much rather know from the moment my team traded up in the draft and took Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick, instead of CJ Stroud, that my season is over.

I wonder how Stroud is doing. Oh yeah, he’s the Texans starting quarterback. He led them to a 10-7 record and is currently sitting in first place in the AFC South.

So he’s not good at taking tests, but he’s pretty good at playing the game of football.

So you want to be an NFL quarterback

Speaking of a quarterback who’s pretty good at playing the game of football, Tua Tagovailoa is having a decent season. He has a chance to wrap up first place in the AFC East on Sunday night as the Dolphins welcome the Buffalo Bills to Miami.

But before Tua gets a chance to wrap up the second seed, HBO strapped a helmet cam to his helmet for the in-season version of Hard Knocks to give viewers a glimpse at what it’s like to play quarterback in the NFL.

Spoiler alert, it’s extremely difficult. How a quarterback sees anything more than a few yards down the field with the trees that are standing in front of him is a mystery.

INSANE… View from the helmet of an NFL quarterback.



You cannot see anything behind the line of scrimmage 😳😳



The violence and speed of the players pic.twitter.com/XbeRjNIlDk — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 4, 2024

Tua’s over six feet tall and can’t see anything. Imagine what Bryce Young sees.

I hope David Tepper was watching last night’s Texans-Colts game and realizes that he needs to back off and let the football guys handle the football decisions.

RIP Cindy Morgan

There’s no easy way to go from weaving in complaints about your two-win team’s draft-pick decision to remembering an actress who died, but that’s what we’re doing so we might as well dive right in.

News broke on Saturday that 69-year-old actress Cindy Morgan, who is best-known for her roles in Caddyshack and Tron, had died.

Super Sky Point to Cindy Morgan, aka Caddyshack’s stunning Lacey Underall. First Hutch and now this. 2024, you can knock this bullshit off pronto or you and I are going to have a problem. #RIP pic.twitter.com/ddkxu2Yeer — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 6, 2024

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, Morgan was found dead in her Florida home on December 30 by a roommate who had returned home after traveling for the holidays.

The roommate is said to have knocked on Morgan’s door when she returned that day, she received no response and noticed an odor coming from the room. She called police.

Morgan is believed to have died of natural causes.

Most people probably remember her from Caddyshack, which I have to admit I haven’t seen in a while. It might be the perfect time to put it on.

Here are a couple of her scenes:

Plenty of action left in Week 18

After knocking out a rewatch of Caddyshack there’s a full slate of action on Sunday. The cherry on top will be Sunday night’s Bills-Dolphins game with the division on the line.

But that’s not the only game with playoff implications.

There are still a few teams with a chance at sneaking in. With my Panthers sitting firmly in the basement, with nothing to play for, I don’t really have a dog in the fight.

That doesn’t mean I won’t be keeping an eye on the games and rooting against a team. I’ll definitely be doing that.

If the Green Bay Packers lose, their season is likely over. Who doesn’t want to see that happen?

That’s it for the last Sunday of the regular season. The next time we regroup we’ll be knee deep in the Wild Card round.

